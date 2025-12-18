APC moves to strengthen party unity with Oyo federal constituency tour

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has intensified efforts to consolidate peace, unity and internal cohesion among its members in Oyo State with the commencement of a grassroots tour, beginning from Oyo Federal Constituency on Monday.

The tour, which will cover all 14 federal constituencies in the state, is being organised by the Alhaji Olayide Abas-led State Executive Committee of the party in collaboration with the Presidential Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

Party leaders said the initiative was aimed at fostering reconciliation among members, strengthening party structures at the grassroots, and assessing the party’s state across local communities.

In a statement jointly signed by the APC Publicity Secretary in Oyo State, Olawale Sadare, and the State Secretary of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Afeez Bolaji Repete, the party explained that the constituency tour was part of a broader decision by stakeholders to visit all parts of the state to promote inclusiveness and a renewed sense of belonging among party faithful.

According to the statement, the meeting scheduled for Monday at the Oba Adeyemi Sports Arcade, Ode-Aremo, Oyo, will be the second in a series of open interactive stakeholders’ engagements designed to strengthen unity and cooperation within the party.

“This engagement is aimed at fostering togetherness among all party members as we have resolved to leave no stone unturned in achieving our collective goals as a progressive family,” the statement read, adding that the party remained focused on repositioning itself ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Party leaders and stakeholders are expected to converge on Oyo Federal Constituency to propagate the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to mobilise members for sustained grassroots engagement. The meeting is also expected to draw participation from youths, women, students, artisans and professionals from Afijio, Atiba, Oyo East and Oyo West local government areas.

The APC said the tour would provide an opportunity to highlight the achievements of the Tinubu administration, while reinforcing the party’s commitment to reclaiming political power in the state.

Reiterating its openness to new members, the party noted that it was gaining strength across the state and called on members to remain united as it consolidates recent gains and prepares for future electoral contests.

In other news, there has been a significant political boost for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, as Executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the LGA dumped the party and defected to the APC.

A reliable source told this medium that they have officially defected from the PDP to the APC, after a crucial meeting with the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Bello Muhammed Matawalle.

Maradun is the hometown of the incumbent Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle. The defectors noted that the PDP Exco of Maradun local government declared their unwavering loyalty and full support for the minister and his strong political ally, distinguished Senator Abdulaziz Yari.

They described their defection as a carefully considered move aimed at aligning themselves with leaders they believe are genuinely committed to peace, security, and the overall development of Zamfara State and Nigeria as a whole.