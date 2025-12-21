APC schedules national convention for March 2026

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that its national convention will take place between Wednesday, 25 March and Saturday, 28 March 2026.

The party on Saturday released a detailed timetable for its 2025/2026 nationwide ward, local government, state and zonal congresses, which will culminate in the national convention.

According to the timetable signed by the National Secretary of the party, Ajibola Basiru, the activities are being conducted in line with Articles 11 and 17 of the APC Constitution and are aimed at electing party officials across all levels.

The process will begin with membership e-registration, which commenced on 1 December 2025 and will run until 30 January 2026. This will be followed by the issuance of notices of congresses to state and Federal Capital Territory chapters on 2 February 2026.

The purchase and submission of forms for ward and local government congresses are scheduled between 4 and 9 February 2026. Screening committees for ward and LGA positions will be inaugurated on 10 February, with screening of aspirants taking place from 11 to 13 February. Ward congresses will hold on 18 February, while appeals arising from them will be heard on 19 February.

Local government congresses, including the election of three delegates—one of whom must be female—to the national convention, will take place on 20 February, with appeals scheduled for 21 February.

At the state level, the purchase of forms for state executive positions will run from 23 to 27 February 2026. Screening and appeals for state executives are slated for late February and early March, while state congresses will hold on Saturday, 7 March 2026. Appeals from state congresses will be entertained between 9 and 11 March.

The timetable further indicated that the party will move to the zonal level with the purchase and submission of forms for zonal congresses and the national convention scheduled between 12 and 17 March. Zonal congresses will be inaugurated on 18 March, followed by the screening of aspirants on 19 and 20 March.

Zonal congresses across the six geopolitical zones will hold on Saturday, 21 March 2026. The designated zonal offices are Ibadan for the South West, Enugu for the South East, Rivers/Cross River for the South South, Kaduna for the North West, Gombe/Bauchi for the North East, and Nasarawa for the North Central. Appeals arising from the zonal congresses will be heard on 23 March.

The timetable concludes with the APC National Convention, which is scheduled to hold from 25 to 28 March 2026.