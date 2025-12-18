Tinubu, Shettima, Osinbajo, others lead APC leaders at national caucus meeting today

President Bola Tinubu will be hosting a national caucus meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa today, bringing together Vice President Kassim Shettima, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, state governors, serving and former top functionaries of the National Assembly, former governors, and members of the National Working Committee of the party.

The National Caucus of the party normally holds ahead of the National Executive Council meeting. Today’s meeting is described by party insiders as strategic and consultative, called to strengthen party cohesion and chart key directions for upcoming political engagements.

Participants are expected to deliberate on internal coordination, organisational priorities, and the alignment of party stakeholders across the federation.

While the session will cover broad party concerns, with the President and the party leaders, including past top office holders such as the immediate past VP Osinbajo, coming together for national alignment, especially once again after the demise of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

This meeting is viewed as a stabilising influence, adding depth to discussions on collaboration and unity among senior figures in the ruling party.

Party sources note that contributions from top functionaries from the Buhari-Osinbajo administration will be particularly valued in bridging differences and promoting consensus among the leadership ahead of 2026, when party primaries for the 2027 polls hold.

The National Caucus, comprising both current and former party leaders, is a critical forum for the APC to review strategies, reinforce discipline, and guide decision-making processes at the highest level.

Analysts say today’s gathering reflects the party’s commitment to consolidating its leadership structure and maintaining cohesion ahead of future electoral cycles.