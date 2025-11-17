APC welcomes members in Plateau as Agbu’s defection divides Taraba

Forum decries protest forbidding Mutfwang from joining APC

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and other party bigwigs welcomed decampees at the weekend in Jos.



Also present to receive the defectors were the Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio, who represented President Bola Tinubu. Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, the immediate past governor of Plateau State and now Senator representing Plateau South, Simon Lalong, Senator Diket Plang, representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, and many others were on the ground to receive the decampees.



Several loyalists from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party (LP) came to Jos to swear their allegiance.



Although the number of decampees was not disclosed, a few of them included former Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, former political adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Mr Latep Dabang, erstwhile Labour Party governorship candidate, Professor Patrick Dakum, and former member representing Jos North /Bassa in the House of Representatives, Daniel Asama.



Speaking on the occasion, Akpabio described the PDP in the state as dead. He reasoned that with the defection of notable politicians from various parties, the APC is set to reclaim the governorship seat and also retain the federal and state legislative seats.



Describing the national APC chairman as a great asset to the party, Akpabio assured the defectors of equal rights and privileges in the party. On his part, Nentawe Yilwatda said: “We are here to receive people who have moved from their various political parties and joined us. We are receiving PDP members from every corner. All those who matter in their parties have now moved to join us.”

BUT Taraba State’s political atmosphere took a dramatic turn following Governor Kefas Agbu’s defection from the PDP to the APC. The development, as noticed by The Guardian, has sparked debates among residents and political analysts, with opinions split over the motive and implications of the move.

Amid criticisms that the governor’s defection is driven by a desire for greater political influence, the APC State Chairman, Ibrahim Tukur El-Suldi, has faulted the claims.



Speaking yesterday in Jalingo, El-Suldi described the governor’s transition as a step toward improved governance rather than political ambition.

He argued that the shift provides “an opportunity for positive administrative transformation,” expressing confidence that Governor Agbu will perform better under the APC.

“Contrary to public perception that the governor’s performance under the PDP was unimpressive, I strongly believe he will perform better under the APC.”

ALSO, the North-Central All Progressives Congress Forum has condemned a protest staged by some Plateau APC members in Jos on Saturday opposing the possible defection of Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, to the party.



The forum, which has been championing the governor’s move from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, said the protest was undemocratic and driven by personal ambition rather than party interest.



During an event in Jos, the APC welcomed a group of defectors, while some members protested with placards against Governor Mutfwang’s entry, exacerbating divisions within the party’s Plateau chapter.



In a statement yesterday by its chairman, Saleh Zazzaga, the forum said those behind the protest were attempting to block a legitimate political choice, while insisting that no individual or group has the authority to prevent anyone, including a sitting governor, from joining a political party of their choice.