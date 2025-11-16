Plateau Politics Shift: Akpabio welcomes high-profile defectors to APC

A major political shift unfolded in Plateau State on Saturday as the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, received a significant wave of defectors from multiple political parties into the APC at a colourful ceremony at Jos Polo Field.

The event drew a massive turnout of party supporters, signalling a new era of political realignment in the state.

The defectors came from five political parties—PDP, Labour Party, PRP, ADC, and NNPP—and included high-profile figures such as Senator Istifanus Gyang (former Plateau North representative), Latep Dabang (former PDP campaign DG), Dr. Patrick Dakum (Labour Party 2023 governorship candidate), and Alfred Dabwam (NNPP former governorship candidate).

Several members of the House of Representatives, including Hon. Fom Dalyop, Hon. Ajang Alfred Ilya, and Hon. Daniel Asama Ago, were also part of the historic defection. Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Akpabio hailed the consolidation of APC in Plateau State, describing the incoming members as “political caterpillars,” whose experience and influence would strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He assured the people that security and peace remain a top priority for the federal government. “Too many lives have been lost. Too many homes destroyed. Plateau deserves peace, and anyone who wants to govern this state must be committed to peace,” he said, adding that the President is determined to end the decades-long cycle of killings and displacement.

Prof. Yilwatda echoed this sentiment, declaring that the day marked the final consolidation of APC dominance in Plateau.

“Today, on the Plateau, there is only one political party. If you are not in APC, you are not in politics. With this structure, Plateau will deliver President Tinubu in 2027. All three Senate seats, all federal and state positions will be APC,” he said.

The defectors were formally welcomed with party flags and symbols of the broom, with assurances from the APC National Chairman that they would enjoy equal rights and privileges as existing members.

The ceremony was also attended by prominent political figures, including Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the Governors of Nasarawa and Benue States, Abdullahi Sule and Hyacinth Alia, respectively, and the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Salifu Joel.

The reception underscores the APC’s growing influence in Plateau State and signals an aggressive consolidation ahead of the 2027 elections, positioning the party as the dominant force in the state’s political landscape.