Bayelsa APC youths warn against cancelling surveillance contracts of party loyalists

Youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the banner of the Bayelsa Progressives Youth Movement (BPYM), a pro-APC organisation, have opposed the actions of the Bayelsa State Government in collaboration with some individuals with federal interests to take over existing surveillance contracts from lawful members of the party.

The youths, in a statement signed on Friday by their Secretary, Jordan Ebifatei, lamented that the only offence of the targeted surveillance contractors was their unwavering loyalty to former Governor Timipre Sylva.

The APC youths were particularly concerned that Mr Joshua Maciver and Chief Kojo Sam were the primary targets of the conspiracy, but insisted that carrying out such a witch-hunt against founding members of the APC, who had devoted everything to the party, would hinder peace in Bayelsa.

The youths said: “These individuals, whose only known offence appears to be their steadfast loyalty to former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, His Excellency Chief Timipre Sylva, have been instrumental in maintaining peace and order within their respective operational areas.

“Any attempt to wrest these contracts from them, if true, would represent not only an act of political victimisation but also a direct threat to the economic stability of hundreds of Bayelsa youths who rely on these engagements for their survival.

The APC youths stated that allowing such a plot would be deeply regrettable and could further inflame existing tensions in a state already struggling with economic and political strain.

The stakeholders said: “Governor Douye Diri currently commands the full administrative and political apparatus of the Bayelsa State Government, while the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, occupies a significant federal portfolio.

“It would therefore be disappointing, and indeed unnecessary, for individuals in such privileged positions to seek control over the modest enterprises that sustain many ordinary citizens.

“What is playing out, in our view, reflects an increasingly intolerant and overreaching political culture—one that seems driven more by insecurity and resentment than by genuine public interest. Having already manoeuvred to dominate political structures built through the sacrifices of others, one must ask: what more is there left to take?

The party youths called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his good offices to ensure fairness and restraint in the handling of matters affecting peace, livelihood, and cohesion in Bayelsa.

“We urge all actors to remember that the essence of leadership is service, not conquest, and that governance should never descend into a zero-sum contest of personal interests.

“We remain committed to pursuing every legitimate and peaceful avenue to resist any unjust or economically harmful action against our members”, they said.