Bishop lauds Tinubu for religious harmony, urges Christians to support FG

A cleric, Bishop Stephen Tunde Victor Adegbite, has called on Christians across the country to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a leader committed to religious harmony and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

Adegbite, who is the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), made the call after he was conferred with the title of Life Patron of the National APC Christian Leaders Forum of Nigeria (NACLFON).

The honour was bestowed on him during a ceremony attended by national executives and representatives of the forum.

In his acceptance speech, contained in a statement by NACLFON’s National Publicity Secretary, Prophet Olalere Fagbola, the bishop urged Christians to align themselves with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

He said the President has continued to demonstrate respect for the church and has made concerted efforts to meet the expectations of both NCPC and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

With over two decades of experience in the Nigerian Christian pilgrimage system, Bishop Adegbite commended President Tinubu’s commitment to promoting religious peace.

He encouraged Christians to “optimise positively” Nigeria’s leadership and resources for the glory of God, stressing the country’s pivotal role in Africa.

He also urged Christians to stand in solidarity with the President and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, whom he described as worthy of support for their contributions to national peace and interfaith stability.

During the event, Bishop Adegbite disclosed that he has been appointed Chaplain of the Aso Villa, a role he said further demonstrates the President’s confidence in fostering understanding among Nigeria’s diverse faith communities.

At the ceremony, the National Women Leader of NACLFON, Emelda Nwajiofiour-Okoli, presented the organisation’s plaque to Bishop Adegbite, along with a customised giant wall clock, which she described as a token of appreciation for his outstanding service.