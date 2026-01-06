Bode George, Lagos APC differ on democratic erosion claims

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has raised concerns over what he described as growing pressures on opposition figures, economic policy direction, and the state of Nigeria’s democratic institutions, warning that the country stands at a critical point in its democratic journey.

In a statement yesterday on Nigeria’s political and economic outlook for 2026, George said recent actions against dissenting political voices posed risks to federalism and multi-party democracy.

He cited what he described as the harassment of Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, arguing that intimidation of elected state executives for holding differing political views would undermine democratic pluralism and weaken the country’s federal structure.

According to him, democracy depends on the coexistence of diverse opinions, warning that sustained pressure on opposition leaders could encourage a drift toward a one-party system.

George also criticised what he described as a disconnect between government actions and the economic realities facing many Nigerians.

He also questioned the timing of reported contributions towards a private library for First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, noting that many citizens were contending with severe economic hardship, noting that leadership should prioritise alleviating poverty and addressing pressing social needs over symbolic projects during difficult economic periods.

On electoral matters, the PDP chieftain urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to uphold transparency and fairness, stressing that public confidence in elections depended on credible processes.

He said the commission must ensure that election outcomes reflected the will of voters, adding that issues such as disputed results and technical challenges had continued to undermine trust in the electoral system.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised opposition parties for what it described as a continued lack of direction, policy alternatives and internal cohesion, urging them to engage more constructively with Nigeria’s democratic process as the New Year begins.

In a statement yesterday, the party said it observed that the opposition had entered the New Year without any clear agenda for renewal, arguing that repeated expressions of dissatisfaction and public outrage had replaced substantive political engagement.

According to the Lagos APC, a weak and disorganised opposition poses risks to democratic development, noting that democracy thrives on the contest of ideas rather than persistent confrontation and what it termed institutional sabotage.

The party maintained that criticism of government should be grounded in credible policy positions and accountability, rather than rhetoric and grievance-driven narratives.

The statement further urged opposition parties to demonstrate greater acceptance of democratic outcomes, respect for the rule of law and responsibility in public discourse.