BREAKING: Adebayo emerges Osun PDP governorship candidate

Adebayo Olugbenga Adedamola, better known as FRYO, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Osun 2026 Governorship election.

The primary held in Osogbo on Tuesday under tight security presence.

According to the poll official who announced the results, Adebayo polled 919 votes out of the 957 valid accredited.

Despite announcing his resignation from the party, the name of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke appeared on the ballot paper for the PDP governorship primary.

Details soon…