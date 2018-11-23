Buhari deserves a second term says Rep

Alhaji Bello Dantani, a lawmaker representing Argungu/Augie in Kebbi state at the House of Representatives, says President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term following his numerous achievements in office.

Dantani made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Birni-Kebbi, on Friday.The lawmaker, who earlier had a closed door meeting with Gov. Atiku Bagudu, said the improved security situation in the state is one of the Buhari’s main achievements in office.

“I can vividly recall in 2014 when Boko Haram insurgents unleashed mayhem in my constituency in Argungu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.“A relative of mine died in the attack, which I had never imagined the security situation then could deteriorate to.

“The insurgency had spilled off from Borno state to Kebbi state,” Dantani said.According to him, the APC- led government has now nipped the security situation in the bud, not only in the state but in many states in the Northern part of the country.

Dantani refuted allegation from opposition parties that the security situation had not improved in the state in particular and the country in general.

“Many of us have not forgotten when insurgency attacks reached Kano, Sokoto, Niger states, among others.“We don’t have such attacks now. Isn’t that an improvement in the security situation?

“We should also not be unmindful of the fact that the agricultural revolution of Buhari, has helped our teeming unemployed youths and made our state, a leading rice producer in the country.

“All these are courtesy of Buhari’s administration,” he said.The lawmaker called on people from his constituency, to massively rally round and support APC, in order to move the state and country forward come 2019 general elections.

