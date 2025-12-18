Committee submits report on Osun APC primary to national chairman

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda (left);Edo State Governor/ committee chairman, Monday Okpebholo, and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, during presentation of the report of the Osun State Primary Election Committee to the national chairman.

The committee that conducted the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Osun State has formally submitted its report to the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the National Chairman (Media and Communication Strategy), Abimbola Tooki, those who received the report alongside the National Chairman were the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru; the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, and the Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru.

Chairman of the committee and Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, expressed appreciation to the party leadership for the confidence reposed in the committee.

Okpebholo, who described the assignment as a defining experience, said the committee witnessed overwhelming unity, enthusiasm and popular support for the party’s candidate across Osun State.

Responding, Yilwatda commended the committee for a job well executed, noting that the atmosphere during the primary was peaceful.

He said that the report would be presented to the party’s caucus and the National Executive Committee (NEC) immediately.

“What you have submitted gives us something cheering to present to NEC. Your sacrifice, even at short notice, is deeply appreciated,” he said.

Yilwatda further emphasised the strategic importance of Osun, calling for massive mobilisation to secure a decisive victory.

He noted the cordial collaboration between APC governors and the party, stressing that such synergy would be key to reclaiming Osun State for the APC.

Another committee member and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, also praised the party leadership, describing the consensus process as instrumental to the committee’s success.

He stressed that the Osun election, being the last major election before 2027, is critical to the party’s national momentum.

On his part, Basiru expressed confidence in the party’s victory, declaring that the current Osun administration has been given a “yellow card” and would receive a “red card” at the polls.