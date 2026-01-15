Court mulls deregistration of ADC, four other parties over alleged infractions

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja is set to consider the deregistration of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) and four other political parties over alleged constitutional and electoral infractions, following a suit instituted by the National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL).

The court has fixed February 16 for the hearing of the constitutional suit, which seeks to compel enforcement of provisions governing the registration and continued operation of political parties in Nigeria.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2025, was filed by the NFFL against the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), Accord Party, Zenith Labour Party, Action Alliance (AA) and the Action Peoples Party (APP).

The forum of former federal and state lawmakers is asking the court to order the deregistration of the affected parties, alleging a persistent failure to meet the mandatory constitutional and electoral benchmarks stipulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Central to the suit is Section 225A of the Constitution, which empowers relevant authorities to withdraw recognition from political parties that fail to satisfy prescribed performance standards and statutory obligations.

The NFFL is seeking what it described as a “clear and authoritative judicial interpretation” of the section, with a view to strengthening constitutional compliance within Nigeria’s multi-party system.

Hon. Raphael Igbokwe, National Coordinator of the NFFL, argued that the continued existence of political parties that consistently fall short of constitutional thresholds undermines democratic accountability and weakens the country’s electoral process.

“The continued operation of inactive and non-performing political parties erodes the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy and dilutes the effectiveness of the party system,” Igbokwe noted in a statement while justifying the action.

“This action is aimed at enforcing the supremacy of the Constitution and restoring discipline and credibility to the political space.”

The NFFL stressed that the legal action is not driven by partisan considerations but by a broader concern for constitutionalism, electoral integrity and democratic consolidation.

“This suit is not politically motivated,” the Forum stated. “It is firmly rooted in the rule of law, constitutional compliance, and the urgent need to sanitise Nigeria’s political environment of parties that exist largely in name but fail to meet basic constitutional and statutory obligations.”

The group further noted that the proliferation of weak and non-compliant political parties places unnecessary strain on electoral administration, creates confusion among voters, and offers little value to democratic competition.

“A credible democracy requires a disciplined and accountable party system,” the statement added. “Political parties must not only be registered but must also demonstrate measurable participation and performance as required by law.”

The National Forum of Former Legislators reiterated its commitment to protecting democratic institutions and strengthening constitutional governance.

“We remain unwavering in our resolve to uphold the Constitution and promote a credible, accountable and functional multi-party democracy for Nigeria,” the Forum said.