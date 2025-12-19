Court stops APC, INEC from enforcing resolution against C’River chairman

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has restrained the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other defendants from giving effect to a resolution allegedly aimed at removing or sidelining the Cross River State Chairman of the party, Alphonsus Ogar Eba.



Justice J. E. Obanor issued the interim orders on December 18, 2025, while sitting at Court 26, Jabi, Abuja, in a suit, marked FCT/HC/CV/5197/2025, filed by Eba against the APC, Mr Ekum Ekok Ojogu, Mr Patrick Asikpo Okon and INEC.

The claimant had approached the court through a motion ex parte, filed by his counsel, Ayotunde Ogunleye, seeking protection from what he described as an unlawful resolution dated November 26, 2025, which allegedly sought to prevent him from carrying out his duties as the APC Chairman in Cross River State.



In granting the application, the court restrained the defendants, either by themselves, their agents or privies, from giving effect to or continuing to give effect to the said resolution, particularly any action that would prevent Eba from performing his responsibilities as the state chairman of the APC pending the determination of the substantive motion before the court.



Justice Obanor also barred the defendants from stopping the claimant from attending the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC scheduled for today, Friday, December 19, 2025, as well as any other party meetings he is entitled to attend during the subsistence of his tenure or any extension granted by the party’s NEC.



In a further order, the court restrained the second defendant, Mr Ekum Ekok Ojogu, or any other person, from parading himself as the Acting State Chairman of the APC in Cross River State while the tenure of the claimant subsists.



The court equally directed all the defendants to refrain from initiating, deliberating upon or taking any action or decision capable of adversely affecting Eba’s position or rights as the duly recognised chairman of the party in the state pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.