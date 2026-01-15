Cracks emerge as more Rivers lawmakers push back on Fubara’s impeachment

• Legislators urge suspension; traditional rulers set up mediation committee

• IPAC dismisses Wike’s rainbow coalition claim ahead of 2027 polls in Rivers

• Analyst: Political crisis reflects long-standing pattern of power struggles

Impeachment proceedings against Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara are encountering internal pushback, as lawmakers who once endorsed the move now advocate restraint, reflecting a growing reassessment of the risks and political costs of escalation.

Two additional members of the House of Assembly yesterday appealed to their colleagues to suspend the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara and his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu.

The lawmakers, Barile Nwakoh, representing Khana State Constituency I, and Emilia Amadi of Obio/Akpor State Constituency II, made the appeal barely 48 hours after two other legislators called for a peaceful resolution of the political impasse.

While maintaining that the governor and his deputy allegedly breached certain constitutional provisions, the lawmakers said their call for restraint followed interventions by well-meaning leaders within Rivers State who had expressed concern about the possible consequences of the impeachment process.

They urged Assembly members to halt further action on the impeachment and instead explore alternative approaches to de-escalate the situation and restore political stability in the state.

With the latest development, four of the 26 lawmakers who initially endorsed the impeachment notice have now publicly called for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, signalling a growing inclination among some legislators to seek alternatives to impeachment.

The Rivers State House of Assembly is expected to reconvene today to further deliberate on the matter as the political situation continues to evolve.

Earlier, the Minority Leader of the House, Sylvanus Nwankwo, representing Omuma State Constituency, and Peter Abbey of Degema State Constituency, had also appealed to their colleagues to halt the impeachment process.

They attributed their position to appeals from respected political figures within and outside the state, who advised the Assembly to pursue dialogue and constructive engagement rather than proceed with impeachment.

The renewed appeals add to mounting calls for caution as Rivers State navigates one of its most delicate political moments in recent years.

Rivers traditional rulers set up committee to mediate political crisis

In the same vein, the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers has constituted a nine-member committee to mediate in the lingering political crisis in the state, amid growing concerns over rising tensions and their implications for peace and stability.

The committee was announced in a statement issued yesterday and signed by the council’s Chairman, His Majesty Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo.

According to the statement, the committee is expected to engage key political actors and other stakeholders across the divide to de-escalate tensions and propose sustainable solutions that would guarantee lasting peace in Rivers State.

The committee will be chaired by His Majesty Dr Suanu T. Y. Baridam, with His Majesty Eze Nwachukwu Nnam Obi serving as co-chairman.

Other members are His Majesty Eze Uchechukwu Isaiah-Elikwu; His Majesty Eze Leslie Eke; His Majesty Dr Samuel Amaechi; His Majesty Dr Felix Otuwarikpo; His Majesty Eze Onyekachi Amaonwu; His Royal Highness King Agolia Aboko; and His Royal Highness Eze Nwankwo Nwankwo. Barrister Darlington Owiriwa will serve as the committee’s secretary.

The council said the mandate of the committee was to interface with relevant political actors, institutions, and other critical stakeholders to calm frayed nerves and chart a pathway towards reconciliation and harmony.

Describing the political situation as delicate, the traditional rulers appealed to supporters of all factions to exercise restraint in their statements and actions.

The council specifically warned social media users and public commentators against making inflammatory remarks that could worsen the situation.

“In view of the sensitive nature of the issues before the public, we appeal to supporters of all factions, social media enthusiasts and the general public to moderate their comments in order not to escalate the situation,” the statement said.

The council also urged residents to avoid actions that could lead to a breakdown of law and order, stressing that peace and stability were critical to the socio-economic well-being of Rivers State and its people.

IPAC dismisses Wike’s rainbow coalition claim ahead of 2027 polls in Rivers

This came as the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) rejected claims by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that political parties in Rivers State have united under a “rainbow coalition” ahead of the 2027 general election, saying no such arrangement exists.

In a statement issued to journalists, the National Publicity Secretary of IPAC, Egbeola Martins, said the minister lacked the mandate to speak on behalf of political parties or determine alliances and electoral preferences in the state.

Wike had on Friday declared that politicians in Rivers State were united under what he described as the Renewed Hope Family, tagged “Rainbow Coalition”, to ensure the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The minister made the remark during a “thank you” visit to Andoni Local Government Area, where he said there was no party allegiance in the state, insisting that political actors were pursuing a common cause under the coalition.

Reacting to the statement, Martins described the claim as misleading and unfounded, stressing that Wike did not have the authority of IPAC or any registered political party to make such declarations.

He said political parties in Nigeria were independent institutions governed by their constitutions, structures and internal democratic processes, adding that they were beyond individual control or personal influence.

According to him, decisions on coalitions, alliances, or endorsements could only be taken by duly constituted party organs, not by any individual, irrespective of position or status.

Martins, however, disclosed that IPAC was aware that some political parties were independently considering offering unconditional support to the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, ahead of the 2027 election.

He said such considerations were aimed at promoting peace, stability and effective governance in Rivers State and could include voluntary decisions by some parties not to field governorship candidates.

“This may include voluntarily not fielding governorship candidates as a sacrifice aimed at restoring effective governance, peace and stability for Rivers people across the state,” he said.

Martins emphasised that any such decisions remained the exclusive prerogative of the affected parties and were driven by collective solidarity and commitment to peace, rather than external pressure or personal interests.

He reaffirmed IPAC’s commitment to multi-party democracy, political pluralism and the independence of political parties, insisting that no individual would be allowed to hijack collective decisions for personal or partisan advantage.

Analyst says Rivers political crisis reflects long-standing pattern of power struggles

Meanwhile, a security expert and global affairs analyst, Jackson Lekan-Ojo, has dismissed claims that the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State is unprecedented, describing it instead as part of a long-standing pattern of strained political relationships that has characterised the state’s governance for decades.

Speaking on the standoff between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Lekan-Ojo said the current tension mirrors conflicts that followed previous political transitions in the state.

“Contrary to what many people are saying, Rivers State politics is not positively unique,” he said. “If anything, it is unique in a negative sense. It is a politics where the law of karma appears to be supreme.”

Tracing the roots of political discord in the state, Lekan-Ojo recalled that former Governor Ada George fell out with his deputy, Peter Odili, after the latter assumed office as governor.

He said the trend continued with the emergence of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, following political developments during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, which eventually led to a rift between Amaechi and Odili.

According to Lekan-Ojo, history repeated itself when Wike succeeded Amaechi and later fell out with his former political benefactor, a cycle that has continued with Fubara’s emergence after Wike’s eight-year tenure.

“At the end of the day, Wike and Amaechi were not on good terms. Now, after eight years, Siminalayi Fubara has taken over from Wike, and they are also not on good terms,” he said, questioning claims that the present crisis was exceptional.

The analyst argued that blind loyalty to political structures, rather than democratic institutions, had fuelled misinformation and instability in the state, contributing to actions that undermine constitutional order.

“This idea of blind loyalty to political structures has caused more harm than good,” he said, adding that it had led to misinformation at the highest levels of governance.

Lekan-Ojo rejected suggestions that Fubara was being influenced by Abuja-based politicians, insisting that the governor was acting independently and within his constitutional mandate.

“Governor Fubara is not acting anybody’s script,” he said, describing claims of external control as an insult to the governor’s intelligence and experience.

Using a parenting analogy, he said political leaders must recognise when successors should be allowed to assert independence.

“If you treat a university student the same way you treated them in nursery school, you are misfiring,” he said, noting that Fubara’s background as a career civil servant who rose to become Rivers State Accountant-General demonstrated his competence.

He stressed that Fubara emerged through the will of the electorate and now occupies the highest political office in the state.

“Today, he is the chief custodian of politics in Rivers State. He is the political, administrative and even spiritual leader of the state,” Lekan-Ojo said.

According to him, the ultimate beneficiary of the ongoing political struggle is President Bola Tinubu, whom he accused of applying a “divide and rule” approach.

“With due respect, I see the President applying the principle of divide and rule. He is good with Governor Fubara and also good with his appointee, the Minister of the FCT,” he said, arguing that both men were ultimately working towards the President’s political interests.

He warned that while one of the two Rivers political actors might lose out, the President stood to gain politically.

Lekan-Ojo, however, urged Tinubu to rise above political tactics and intervene as a statesman by calling both parties to order.

He cited developments in Akwa Ibom State as an example of political maturity, noting how Governor Umo Eno had engaged political leaders across party lines.

Describing the Rivers situation as “disgraceful”, Lekan-Ojo warned that without urgent de-escalation, the state risked remaining trapped in a cycle of political conflict that has defined its governance for years.