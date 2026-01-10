CUPP accuses Tinubu of federal overreach in Rivers’ political crisis

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of exerting excessive federal influence over the lingering political crisis in Rivers State, alleging that the intervention of the presidency has effectively weakened the state’s political independence.

The National Secretary of the Coalition, High Chief Peter Ameh in a statement, on Friday, described Tinubu as the ultimate beneficiary of the prolonged power struggle between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

According to CUPP, the political instability rocking Rivers State is not accidental but the result of deliberate political maneuvering that has placed the state under what it termed “permanent siege.”

The statement noted that several interventions by the presidency, including emergency measures and peace agreements.