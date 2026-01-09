APC secretary’s comments on Wike may hurt Tinubu’s chances in Rivers – Group

The Rivers Restoration Movement (RRM) has warned that recent remarks attributed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, critical of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, could undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s electoral prospects in Rivers State ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a joint statement signed by its Director-General, Hon. Johnson Georgewill, and Secretary, Mrs Sarima Akpata, the political advocacy group described Basiru’s comments as careless and inflammatory. The remarks allegedly included calls for Wike to resign and accusations of undue interference in Rivers State politics.

RRM said it would have ordinarily ignored the statements but decided to respond because of Rivers State’s strategic importance in national elections. The group noted that Rivers remains a critical battleground, with its political stability having far-reaching implications for the ruling party and the President.

The movement, which said it worked with more than 40 affiliate groups to support the 2023 power shift to the Ijaw axis that produced Governor Siminalayi Fubara, questioned whether the APC National Secretary was fully informed about political realities in the state.

Among other issues, RRM asked whether Basiru was present at meetings where agreements were reached between Governor Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly, and whether he was aware of the governor’s commitments to uphold those agreements in the interests of peace and good governance.

The group also questioned whether the APC scribe appreciated the political sacrifices and contributions made by Wike, which it said were instrumental to President Tinubu’s victory in Rivers State and to the spread of votes to other states during the 2023 presidential election.

RRM urged the APC national leadership to “call the National Secretary to order,” warning that internal disagreements and public confrontations could prove counterproductive for the party.

It further appealed to the FCT Minister to ignore political actors it described as lacking significant electoral influence and to concentrate on building a broad-based coalition capable of securing Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

According to the group, such a coalition should also work towards producing a new governor for Rivers State who embodies “honesty, truth, gratitude and teamwork.” In line with what it described as equity, fairness and justice, RRM suggested that a “grateful Rivers Ijaw son” should be considered as a successor to Governor Fubara.