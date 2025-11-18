Don’t hide behind old sentiments to fight Gov Diri, aide tells detractors

Technical Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Wisdom Ikuli, has taken a swipe at persons he alleged were hiding behind old sentiments to fight the state governor, Senator Douye Diri.

He said one thing that politicians of various divides in the state have forgotten is that, before the inception of the governor’s administration, leadership and governance in the state were the exclusive rights and preserves of just a few political actors.

Ikuli alleged that participation in active politics, which had seemed to be the only ticket and guarantee of government patronage in the state, had changed since the inception of Senator Diri’s administration.

“Before the prosperity administration of his excellency, Senator Douye Diri, there were two broad categories of Bayelsans: politicians and beneficiaries of government patronage and spectators, but the coming into office of the prosperity governor changed all these and gave all Bayelsans equal opportunity and government access.

“There are incidents and situations where public officers even referred to state resources as their money. It was so because they were the then Chief Custodians of the commonwealth and patrimony of the state, elected to hold and manage the resources entrusted to them.

“A few years ago, there was less emphasis on competence and performance. It was a case of ‘my turn versus wait for your turn’ to do whatever you like.

“Again, it was a known fact that Bayelsa State was regularly in the news for negative reasons. So, the lack of development and the negative impressions of the state resulted in her isolation. Still, the advent of the Prosperity Administration has changed the whole narrative.

“Under the prosperity administration, government and governance are inclusive. All Bayelsans are partakers and critical stakeholders. As a matter of fact, you do not need to know anyone in government to get available benefits that are always thrown open to all, irrespective of political party affiliations”, he added.

The governor’s aide described Diri as specifically brought in by God for the mission to change the story of the state and her citizens.

“What is happening in Bayelsa State is exactly what happened in Akwa Ibom State, where at a point, Akwa Ibomites were ashamed to introduce themselves as Akwa Ibomites. Most of them claimed their old identity as people from Cross River state. And so it was that Good Senator Godswill Akpabio changed the story of his state when he was governor.

“Today, Gov. Douye Diri has turned the whole of Bayelsa State into a construction site with roads and bridges criss-crossing everywhere. Government buildings, health centres, and primary and secondary school buildings are not counted as major projects in the Diri’s administration, and I say so because they are almost countless and everywhere.

“Sadly and unfortunately too, some insignificant leaders without positive impacts on their people are trying to create the impression that Governor Douye Diri left the PDP that gave him a platform to the APC. For this group of leaders and their followers, who make up less than five per cent of Bayelsans, their only credential is that they have remained in PDP for eternity.

“Bayelsans are not gullible. The vast majority of people in the state know that a political party is like a vehicle that carries people from one destination to another. What is most important is the destination where available opportunities are harnessed and appropriated for the common good of the people”, Ikuli maintained.

The technical adviser restated that it was no longer secret that citizens of the state were eyewitnesses to the fact that investors are now relocating from many places to the state due to the conducive business and investment atmosphere that the governor has created.

He noted that the state’s number one citizen has not only restored peace and unity to the state, but that he is also working with stakeholders and various security agencies to make Bayelsa the safest in the country.

“The community policing strategy of the state is so unique that many states are emulating it. Governor Diri has successfully set a leadership and development standard for successive administrations to build upon, as the state is no longer among those disregarded due to the vision and leadership style of our God-sent governor.

“The earlier those who are conspiring to paint the governor in a bad light wake up to the realities of the time, the better for them. Never again shall Bayelsa State be entrusted to unserious characters whose only credentials are the number of years they have played politics and also stayed in a particular political party.

“Our Governor, Senator Douye Diri, is the greatest thing that has happened to our contemporary democracy. He is a God-sent leader that is leading very well, while we are following him”, the governor’s adviser said.