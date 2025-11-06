Ebonyi PDP crisis deepens over suspension of leaders

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State deepened on Monday following the suspension of some party members. However, some party members claimed that the suspension was illegal and fake.

It was learnt that the party, through its State Publicity Secretary Hon. Richard Nwali, had on Monday announced the suspension of some members, which includes the party Zonal Vice President Mr. Chidiebere Egwu, 2023 governorship candidate Chief Ifeanyi Odii and four others for one month.

But in a statement which The Guardian got a copy of on Tuesday in Abakaliki, the Director and Media Publicity, Anyi Ga Emeya’ Movement, that championed the election of High Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii under the PDP, Moses Idika, described the purported suspension as illegal and fake, calling on the general public to disregard it.

Idika noted that those suspended by the purported suspension include High Chief Dr Ifeanyi Odii, Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu, Rt. Hon. Onwe Solomon Onwe, Bar. Mudi Irehenede and Mr. Chidiebere Egwu are still bona fide members of the party.

He maintained that there was no functional State Working Committee (SWC) since the congress that saw to their emergence was quashed through a judgement with suit no: FHC/AI/CS/183/2024 on Monday, November 11, 2024.

He also added that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, while ruling on suit no: FHA/ FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025 on Friday, October 31, 2025, further affirmed the nullification of the purported congress as well as the expulsion of Ali Odefa from the PDP.

He, therefore, called on the general public to disregard the purported suspension of leaders of the PDP in Ebonyi State, adding that the faceless individuals had no locus standi or standing in the PDP.

The statement reads: “The Attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State has been drawn to a statement purportedly signed by a faceless individual parading as ‘Publicity Secretary’ PDP Ebonyi which stated that preeminent leaders of the party in the state, including the Leader of the party and the 2023 governorship candidate, High Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, the Deputy governorship candidate, Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu, Rt. Hon Solomon Onwe, the Southeast National Vice Chairman, Hon. Goodluck Chidiebere Egwu; Immediate past PDP Ebonyi State Legal Adviser, Chief Mudi Erhenede, Mr. Moses Idika, among others, have been suspended from the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State currently has NO STATE WORKING COMMITTEE (SWC), and therefore, cannot take any decision on behalf of the party.

“It would be recalled that the kangaroo congress organised by the former Southeast zonal Chairman of the party, Chief Ali Odefa, has since been nullified and quashed via a well-considered judgement on suit no: FHC/AI/CS/183/2024 on Monday, November 11, 2024.”

Idika stated that the PDP in Ebonyi was currently closing ranks with the National Working Committee (NWC) to get an appropriate date for Ebonyi State PDP Congresses.

“The PDP Ebonyi State is currently working with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP to fix an appropriate date for the Ebonyi State PDP Congresses as affirmed by the ruling of the Federal High Court Abuja”, he said.

Reacting to the suspension, the immediate past Ebonyi State PDP Legal Adviser, Chief Mudi Erhenede, who explained that those who suspended them had no office, described their actions as contempt of court.

His words: “They don’t even exist in law, talk more of carrying out any act because the judgement of the federal high court is very clear and it nullified the entire so-called congresses they did. So, in the eyes of the law, they don’t even occupy any office. That person who is talking of being publicity secretary, of which body?

“I have instructed my office, and we are going to serve them for 48 and for 49 and send them to prison because what they have done amounts to contempt of court. They couldn’t even spell my name correctly, which tells you that they are completely mad people. They couldn’t spell my surname.

“We are going to respond to them appropriately. I have seen the statement, but I am just laughing. Is that not madness?” Mudi Erhenede queried.