Edo govt says ₦939b 2026 budget targets jobs, roads and social services

The Edo State Government has defended the proposed ₦939.85 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill, saying the fiscal plan is structured to drive infrastructure development, create jobs and strengthen social services across the state.

The Commissioner for Finance, Emmanuel Okoebor, stated this on Sunday while briefing journalists in Benin on the details of the budget presented to the State House of Assembly by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Okoebor said the budget aligns with the governor’s SHINE Agenda, which focuses on Security, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Natural Resources and Agriculture, and Education. According to him, the administration deliberately prioritised sectors capable of boosting productivity, reducing inequality and integrating underserved communities into the state’s economy.

“The 2026 budget represents a strategic shift from routine fiscal planning to impact-driven public finance,” Okoebor said. “It is designed to accelerate infrastructure renewal, expand employment opportunities, and strengthen social services across the state.”

He explained that infrastructure received the largest allocation, with ₦420.62 billion set aside, including more than ₦305 billion for road construction and rehabilitation. He said the government believes improved road networks will ease the movement of goods and people, reduce transaction costs and improve access to healthcare, education and markets, especially in rural areas.

On agriculture, Okoebor said ₦68 billion was allocated to support food security, job creation and rural stability. He added that the provision includes funding for livestock development through a dedicated ministry, aimed at addressing farmer–herder conflicts and strengthening agricultural value chains.

The commissioner noted that education and healthcare were also prioritised, with provisions for the recruitment of teachers and health workers, alongside continued investment in schools and health facilities. According to him, the measures are intended to address manpower shortages and improve service delivery across the state.

Job creation, he said, is another major focus of the budget, with ₦116.46 billion earmarked for employment-related programmes. Okoebor explained that the funds are expected to generate jobs through infrastructure projects, agriculture and expanded government activities.

He added that ₦8.9 billion has been provided for social welfare programmes targeting women, youths, children and other vulnerable groups, as part of efforts to promote inclusive growth.

On accountability, Okoebor said the government has strengthened oversight mechanisms through improved procurement processes, the adoption of e-procurement systems, regular publication of budget implementation reports and the activation of the Project Monitoring Unit.

Governor Okpebholo had presented the 2026 budget proposal, tagged the “Budget of Hope and Growth”, to the Edo State House of Assembly last week. The proposal puts total expenditure at ₦939.85 billion, comprising ₦637 billion for capital expenditure, representing 68 per cent, and ₦302 billion for recurrent expenditure, accounting for 32 per cent.

The governor said the budget would be funded through internally generated revenue estimated at ₦160 billion, projected Federation Account Allocation Committee disbursements of ₦480 billion, capital receipts and grants of ₦153 billion, ₦146 billion from public-private partnerships and other revenue sources.

Okoebor said the administration is confident that the budget, if passed, will translate into completed roads, jobs and improved public services across Edo State.