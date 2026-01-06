Edo lawmaker Omoruyi dumps LP for ADC

Murphy Omoruyi, the last Labour Party (LP) member in Edo State’s House of Representatives, has formally defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing persistent crises within his former party and the demands of his constituents.

Omoruyi, who represents Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency, addressed journalists in Benin City on Tuesday, describing his decision as a response to local calls for change.

“Our constituents are crying. They are on our neck. There are no good roads. The current government made life difficult for our people. As a Representative of the people, I decided to pitch a tent with our people. They want to w4 this government, and I have to join them to actualise the dream,” he said.

He explained that his loyalty to the LP had previously earned him the nickname “The Last Man Standing,” but ongoing intractable crises within the party made his continued membership untenable. “However, in spite of all efforts, the intractable crises rocking the Labour Party have made my continued stay in the party impossible,” he added.

Omoruyi submitted his resignation to his ward chairman in Egor Local Government Area on 30 December 2025, a move that was formally accepted. Upon joining the ADC, he pledged full commitment to the party’s leadership and coalition partners, vowing to advance governance and strengthen democratic institutions. “Together, we will ensure that the voices of ordinary Nigerians are heard and respected,” he said.

Since his election to the National Assembly, Omoruyi said he has remained focused on his legislative and oversight duties, but emphasized that aligning with the ADC reflects both his constituents’ wishes and his determination to achieve tangible improvements for his constituency.

This defection consolidates the ADC’s growing presence in Edo State ahead of the 2027 general elections, while highlighting continued realignments among opposition politicians in Nigeria.