Ekiti 2026: Oluyede emerges as PDP guber candidate

• NNPP, others get flag bearers

• I’ve no regret supporting Oyebanji, says Senate Leader, Bamidele

A renowned medical expert, Dr Wole Oluyede, has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2026 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

Oluyede emerged in a keenly contested primary election, which commenced around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night and was concluded at exactly 1:49 a.m. yesterday.

Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, declared Oluyede as the winner with 279 votes to defeat Funso Ayeni, who polled 239 votes and Funmilayo Ogun who scored 17 votes.

Others that also conducted primaries and produced candidates include Social Democratic Party (SDP), which elected David Oludele Bankole.

Bankole emerged as the flag bearer of the SDP after two other aspirants, Peter Adesina and Adesola Dada, stepped down for him.

Also, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) elected a former Nigerian Ambassador to Canada and one-time Secretary to Ekiti State Government (SSG), Dare Bejide, during Segun Oni’s administration as its candidate.

Bejide polled 15,466 votes to defeat four other contestants, including former Deputy Governor of Ekiti, Prof. Olusola Eleka, who came second with 12,003 votes.

In the same vein, an entrepreneur, Blessing Abegunde, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the Ekiti 2026 election.

Abegunde was unanimously elected after other contestants stepped down for him.

Meanwhile, a businessman and philanthropist, Opeyemi David Falegan, has also emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the Accord Party (AP) in the state.

HOWEVER, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has said that he has no apology for supporting Oyebanji, describing their partnership as one that has brought unprecedented development to the state.

He stated this at the weekend, at Ikogosi Ekiti, during the 2025 Ikogosi Day celebration and launch of the N1 billion development fund.

Bamidele, who was also the chief launcher at the event, said that his relationship with Oyebanji was a synergy driven by a shared vision for the progress of the state and not borne out of personal or political gains.

He added that the collaboration had translated into visible achievements across critical sectors, particularly in infrastructure, human capital development, and youth empowerment.

The Senate Leader, while describing the governor as a man of integrity, humility and who is genuinely committed to the welfare of Ekiti people, maintained that Ekiti people are the ultimate beneficiaries of the synergy between the executive and the legislative arms of government.

Earlier in his remark, Oyebanji, who commended Bamidele for his unflinching support and collaboration, described him as a dependable partner in Ekiti project.