Ekiti PDP seeks Makinde’s intervention over moves to upturn primary election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Ekiti State have cautioned against alleged subterranean moves by “enemies of the party” to upturn the outcome of the governorship primary won by Dr. Wole Oluyede.

The PDP leaders led by former Speaker of Ekiti State Assembly, Kola Oluwawole, the deputy governorship candidate of the party in the 2022 election, Deji Ogunsakin, Segun Adeola, and Makanjuola Ogundipe, appealed to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and the PDP leaders at the National level, to stop the alleged plots by enemies of the party to upturn the choice of the people.

Recall that Dr Oluyede won a keenly contested primary when he polled 279 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Funso Ayeni, who polled 239 votes, while Theresa Funmi Ogun trailed behind with 27 votes.

Speaking on Monday at a press conference held in Ado-Ekiti, the leaders insisted that Oluyede is the people’s choice, saying, “We have decided to win the 2026 June 20 governorship election in Ekiti.”

According to them, those planning and making the move to upturn the primary election “which was free, fair and credible” are enemies of the people.

“Enough is enough. We do not want anybody to sell us cheaply to the APC. APC is aware that we have chosen a credible candidate that can win the 2026 election for us, that is Dr. Wole Oluyede, who won the PDP primary.

“They are trying to overturn the results in favour of somebody who was not accepted at the polls.

“The people have voted; they voted for their conscience. They voted for the man they believed in, who could help the PDP secure a victory at the polls.

“The election was conducted and the results were announced by former governor, former Accountant General of the Federation, AGF, Ibrahim Dankwabo, under a peaceful and credible atmosphere”.

The Ekiti PDP leaders appeal to Governor Makinde and the National leaders of the party not to listen to the party’s enemies on this matter.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the PDP, Dr. Oluyede, has commenced reconciliation efforts by paying a courtesy visit to one of the aggrieved contestants at the primary election, Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun.

Oluyede described her as a good supporting sister and a formidable politician who loves the party.

Mrs. Ogun, while reacting, said her actions were to promote peace so that the PDP can remain strong and win the governorship next year in Ekiti.