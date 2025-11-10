Again, court adjourns suit on PDP national convention

Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan on Monday again adjourned the hearing of a Motion on Notice in the suit filed by Folahan Malomo Adelabi against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its Acting National Chairman, and other respondents.

The case, which has garnered political attention ahead of the party’s National Convention, will now proceed on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, following the court’s decision to allow all parties additional time to file and exchange necessary documents.

Justice Akintola, after listening to submissions from counsels representing both sides, stressed the importance of properly filing all relevant documents before substantive proceedings could begin.

The judge stated that the adjournment was necessary to enable the court to consider all pending applications together for a smooth hearing.

It will be recalled that the court, in a ruling delivered last week, granted an ex parte order permitting the PDP to proceed with preparations for its scheduled National Convention, while setting Monday, November 10, for the hearing of the Motion on Notice.

At the centre of the case is the claimant’s prayer for an order restraining the defendants, Acting National Chairman Umar Iliya Damagum, Adamawa State Governor Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umar Fintiri (in his capacity as chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are prohibited from taking any action capable of disrupting or frustrating the conduct of the convention.

The court had earlier directed the PDP leadership to strictly comply with the guidelines, timetable, and schedule of activities previously released for the convention, warning against any deviation that could undermine internal party democracy.

In other news, an effort to bridge the housing deficit in the southeast region has begun with an agreement signed between a pan-Igbo consortium, Igboebinie, and Hand of God Construction Company Limited to provide 100,000 housing units in the region over the next ten years.

The agreement, which was entered into in Enugu, will see the development of mixed housing units in the five states of the region—Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra—as well as Asaba in Delta State within the specified period.

The initiative, it was gathered, is also aimed at addressing the country’s 28 million housing shortfall.

Already, the governors of the concerned states have committed to the project by making substantial portions of land available in their respective states, enabling the project to be funded by the two organisations.

The project is designed to develop smart cities that meet international standards, foster an environment conducive to trade and commerce, promote industrialisation, create investment opportunities, and provide adequate housing for people from all walks of life.

It was gathered that upon completion, the project would generate three million jobs and enhance the living standards of the people.

At the agreement signing ceremony, which was attended by the Commissioners for Land from various states of the southeast, President Igboebinie, Prince Chinedu Nsoffor, stated that Ndigbo possess everything needed to generate significant wealth in Igboland, Nigeria, and Africa, thereby eliminating unemployment, poverty, and insecurity through the promotion of profitable trade, commerce, education, technology, industry, and a clean environment.