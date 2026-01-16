Ex-lawmakers’ forum seeks deregistration of ADC, four others

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja is to consider a deregistration suit instituted by the National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL) against the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) and four other political parties.

The suit cites alleged constitutional and electoral infractions against the parties.

The court has, therefore, fixed February 16 for the hearing of the constitutional suit, which seeks to compel the enforcement of provisions governing the registration and continued operation of political parties in Nigeria.



The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2025, was filed by the NFFL against the ADC, Accord Party, Zenith Labour Party, Action Alliance (AA) and the Action Peoples Party (APP).



The forum of former federal and state lawmakers is asking the court to order the deregistration of the affected parties, alleging persistent failure to meet mandatory constitutional and electoral benchmarks as stipulated in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).



Central to the suit is Section 225A of the Constitution, which empowers relevant authorities to withdraw recognition from political parties that fail to satisfy prescribed performance standards and statutory obligations.



The NFFL is seeking what it described as a “clear and authoritative judicial interpretation” of the section, with a view to strengthening constitutional compliance within the nation’s multi-party system.



National Coordinator of the NFFL, Raphael Igbokwe, argued that the continued existence of political parties that consistently fall short of constitutional thresholds undermines democratic accountability and weakens the country’s electoral process.



The forum stressed that the legal action is not driven by partisan considerations but by a broader concern for constitutionalism, electoral integrity and democratic consolidation.

It further noted that the proliferation of weak and non-compliant political parties places unnecessary strain on electoral administration, creates confusion among voters, and offers little value to democratic competition.



The group reiterated its commitment to protecting democratic institutions and strengthening constitutional governance.