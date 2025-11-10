Ex-NNPP guber candidate Olufemi Ajadi defects to PDP

Nigerian politician and businessman, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has resigned from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing the move as a strategic decision aimed at contributing to Nigeria’s political stability and national renewal.

Ajadi, who contested the 2023 Ogun State governorship election under the NNPP after previously stepping down as a presidential aspirant in support of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, announced his resignation on Monday, 10 November 2025.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ogun State, he said the decision followed “deep reflection” on the country’s current challenges and political direction.

In a resignation letter addressed to multiple NNPP officials at ward, state, zonal, and national levels, Ajadi said his departure was guided by conviction rather than discontent.

“My decision to join the Peoples Democratic Party is both strategic and patriotic,” he said. “I have great respect for the NNPP and what it stands for, but at this point in Nigeria’s history, I believe the PDP offers a wider and stronger platform for national reconciliation, youth empowerment, and true federalism.”

Ajadi emphasised that his defection was not driven by personal grievances. “There is no bad blood between me and my former party,” he said. “I remain grateful for the opportunity to have served under its banner.

“However, as Nigeria continues to grapple with economic hardship, unemployment, and leadership challenges, it is time for like-minded patriots to close ranks and rebuild trust in governance.”

His decision comes amid growing political repositioning ahead of the 2027 general elections, with analysts describing the defection as one of several realignments likely to shape the electoral landscape.

Outside politics, Ajadi is known for his work in youth empowerment and community development. Through his Olufemi Ajadi Foundation, he has funded vocational training programmes and micro-grants for widows, artisans, and small-scale farmers across different regions.

He has also been an advocate for press freedom, security reform, and civic responsibility, often calling for responsive governance and public accountability.

Ajadi said his entry into the PDP would be guided by a commitment to grassroots mobilisation and inclusive governance. “Nigeria is at a crossroads,” he said. “We need leaders who can listen to the people and act selflessly.

I am confident that my joining the PDP will strengthen the party’s base and reawaken hope among ordinary Nigerians.”

PDP officials in the South-West described his move as a positive development, citing his reputation for integrity and social engagement.

In response, Ajadi pledged to work with party leaders to promote transparency, peace-building and participatory democracy.

“This is not just about party politics,” he said. “It is about rekindling the faith of Nigerians in democracy and ensuring that citizens begin to feel the real dividends of good governance.”