Ex-PDP caretaker chair raises concern over Rivers 2026 budget

The immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Robinson Ewor, has expressed concern over what he described as the precarious state of the 2026 budget of the state.

Ewor lamented that Rivers State is yet to have an appropriated budget for the 2026 fiscal year, despite the passage of time.

He noted that following the renewed political crisis involving Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the State Executive Council only succeeded in approving a proposed ₦1.854 trillion budget for 2026 on January 2, 2026.

“Any expenditure of public funds without legislative approval amounts to illegality,” Ewor said, stressing that the governor had yet to present the budget to the State House of Assembly for appropriation.

According to him, the governor cannot effectively administer the state without synergy between the executive and legislative arms of government. “The three arms of government must work together to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State,” he added.

Observers note that with the collapse of rival legislative factions into a single House aligned with Wike’s camp and led by Amaewhule, the governor can no longer bypass the Assembly on budgetary matters.

The governor’s Special Adviser on Economic Matters and Social Development, Prof. Peter Medee, had earlier disclosed that the State Executive Council approved an aggregate budget size of ₦1.854 trillion for the provision of goods and services in 2026.

It would be recalled that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State in March 2025 over the protracted political crisis, which was lifted in September of the same year. In June 2025, the National Assembly passed a ₦1.48 trillion appropriation for Rivers State. The Federal Government had proposed the budget in May after appointing Ibok-Ete Ibas as administrator following the declaration of emergency rule and the suspension of the governor and lawmakers.

Earlier on Wednesday, during a “thank you” visit by Minister of the FCT Nyesom Wike to Ahoada East Local Government Area, local officials commended his engagement with grassroots communities.

The Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Council, Mr. Solomon Ochoma, said the visit demonstrated decisive leadership, institutional strength, and commitment to development. “It will further strengthen unity in the area,” he added.

Also speaking, Queen Williams, member representing Ahoada East I Constituency in the State Assembly, thanked Wike for involving women during his tenure as governor. “Women in the local government area will continue to support him wherever he goes,” she said.

Wike said the visit aimed to thank residents for voting President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general election and to mobilise support for 2027. He expressed appreciation for the people acknowledging the numerous projects executed during his tenure, including road construction, community connectivity, and about 10,000 youth jobs tied to projects, which he claimed were halted by his successor.

He urged residents to continue aligning with progressive leadership for the sustained development of Rivers State.