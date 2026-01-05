Ex-Senate leader Wali resigns from PDP

A former Senate Majority Leader, Senator Abdallah Wali, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wali, who served in the Fourth Senate of the National Assembly, announced his resignation in a letter dated December 31, 2025, and addressed to the chairman of the PDP in his Sayanna Ward, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

In the letter, the former PDP chieftain stated that he was withdrawing his membership from the party and all its organs with immediate effect.

“This is to formally inform you that I am resigning from membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including all organs of the PDP in which I am a member,” Wali wrote.

He added that the resignation “takes immediate effect.”

Despite his decision to leave the party, the former Senate leader expressed appreciation to the PDP and its members for the opportunities given to him to serve both the party and the nation in various capacities over the years.

He also commended his supporters for their loyalty and understanding throughout his long association with the party.

“To my teeming supporters in the party over the years, well over a quarter of a century, I thank you all for your wonderful support and I will continue to cherish those wonderful moments we shared together working to advance the development of our nation,” the statement further read.

Senator Wali was the PDP governorship candidate in the 2015 Sokoto State governorship election.

In 2007, he was appointed Minister of the National Planning Commission and Deputy Chairman of the commission by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He later served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco under President Goodluck Jonathan.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in the country lost further ground on Friday following the defection of the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mutfwang’s defection comes on the heels of a similar move by Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, who joined the ruling party on December 9.

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, was also said to be on the verge of joining the APC following a protracted crisis within the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

The Kano State chapter of the APC, which confirmed the governor’s imminent exit, said he was expected to join the party in the coming days.

Mutfwang’s defection have extended the APC’s dominance to 28 states, including four that were previously considered strongholds of the Peoples Democratic Party.

With Governor Yusuf’s planned defection, which may happen on Monday, the APC is expected to extend its influence to 29 states, fuelling concerns over the country’s drift towards a one-party state.

The defection has also left the PDP with four states: Oyo, Bauchi, Zamfara and Adamawa with the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Labour Party and Accord Party controlling the remaining three states.