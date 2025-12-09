Fakuyi bids to replace Jimoh Ibrahim as Ondo South Senator

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fakuyi, has announced his intention to succeed Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, who represents Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Fakuyi disclosed his ambition following the nomination of Ibrahim as ambassadorial designate by President Bola Tinubu.

According to Fakuyi, who is a legislative consultant, he is the most suitable to represent the district in the Senate due to his long history of loyalty to the APC and contributions to its success, as well as his legislative experience.

The APC chieftain added that he has commenced consultations with Tinubu, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and relevant stakeholders in the state.

He said, “With my long history of loyalty to the party, priceless contributions to its success and fecund legislative experience – both in academics and practice – I am the most suitable person to represent Ondo South Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate at this time.

“Following the choice of the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District to vacate his seat for an ambassadorial appointment, I have taken the unlighthearted decision to commence consultations with the President, the Governor, party leadership, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the people of Ondo South Senatorial District.

“He is a legislative consultant to many federal lawmakers and legislative institutions with a primary focus on public policy, public procurement and constitutional matters.

“He is one of the persons who can rightly claim credit for the success of APC in Ondo State, particularly in the 2015 presidential election. He was one of the eggheads in the media and strategy team led by the Publicity Secretary of Ondo APC in 2014/2015. The team successfully planted APC in the consciousness of the people of Ondo State.”

