FG warns of toxic groundwater threat in Kogi, Lagos, Kebbi

The Federal Government has raised fresh concerns over groundwater safety in Kogi, Lagos and Kebbi, following new assessments that reveal significant chemical and microbial contamination in several communities.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA), in its latest water quality and flood-impact review, confirmed that parts of Lokoja Local Government Area in Kogi recorded some of the most concerning results.

The Director-General of NiHSA, Umar Mohammed, announced the findings at a press conference in Abuja.

According to him, samples taken from wells and boreholes in the affected areas showed unsafe levels of lead, cadmium, nitrite and fluoride, alongside the presence of harmful microorganisms.

“These pollutants, driven by sewage infiltration, waste leaching and corrosion of old pipelines, pose serious health risks,” he said. “Lead exposure can cause neurological damage, while cadmium affects the kidneys. Nitrites can trigger blue-baby syndrome, and high fluoride causes bone and dental deformities.”

Test results from Lokoja indicated lead concentrations ranging from 0.56 to 12.0 mg/L, far exceeding permissible limits. E. coli, Streptococcus and Salmonella were also detected, pointing to faecal contamination and heightened risks of waterborne outbreaks.

NiHSA linked some of the pollution to damaged drainage corridors and the intrusion of floodwaters into water sources, especially in riverine settlements.

In Lagos, contamination was traced to locations in Ikeja and Ikoyi, with samples showing both chemical pollutants and microbial pathogens.

Kebbi recorded similarly worrying indicators, particularly in Argungu Local Government Area, where arsenic levels were found between 0.75 and 4 mg/L. The agency warned that prolonged exposure could result in arsenicosis, liver complications and severe intestinal illnesses.

Water engineer Mathew Ajisafe appealed to residents in the affected communities to discontinue the use of well and borehole water until safety is restored. He urged state governments to begin immediate distribution of treated water through existing water boards.

Also, Mr Sunday Husseini, Acting Director, Hydrogeophysics at NiHSA, said the agency has communicated findings to the Lagos, Kogi, and Kebbi state governments.

Husseini noted that Kebbi has agreed to collaborate on a comprehensive study of the state to identify hotspots of heavy metal contamination and integrate water treatment facilities into water supply schemes.

“Similar engagements are ongoing with Lagos and Kogi governments,” he added.

He said NiHSA is also developing hydrological regulations to reduce disaster risks and improve the management of water quality, availability, and distribution.

Husseini stressed that integrating water quality monitoring with flood forecasts strengthens national resilience and ensures Nigeria does not face disasters blindly.

He urged Nigerians to heed official warnings, follow safe water practices, and collaborate with authorities to reduce risks and protect public health.