Oyo APC reconciles stakeholders, strengthens mobilisation ahead of 2027

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, has commenced a 14-federal constituency tour, beginning with Oyo Federal Constituency, aimed at reconciling party stakeholders and strengthening mobilisation structures ahead of the 2027 presidential election.



The flag-off event, held at the Oba Adeyemi Stadium, Oyo, attracted a large turnout of party leaders and supporters from across the state.



Former First Lady of Oyo State and Ambassador-designate, Florence Ajimobi, commended the initiative, describing it as a unifying platform that reflects the strength, discipline and renewed commitment of the Oyo APC as it prepares for a bigger victory in 2027. She declared that there must be “no more war” within the party, urging leaders to close ranks, embrace peace and work collectively.



In his remarks, the Oyo State Ambassador for Renewed Hope, Teslim Folarin, said the ambassadors were working closely with APC structures in the state to drive strategic, results-oriented efforts to expand support for President Bola Tinubu in 2027. He stressed that Oyo State would play a decisive role in securing the President’s re-election.



“In 2023, President Tinubu secured 449,884 votes in Oyo State, one of the strongest margins nationwide. Our mission is to increase that figure by at least 35 per cent through aggressive grassroots mobilisation across all 33 local council areas,” he said.



Folarin explained that the re-election strategy combines political intelligence, stakeholder engagement and early election planning to energise the party base and consolidate APC structures across the 14 federal constituencies.

“Every leader with ambitions for 2027 has agreed to set them aside. Our priority is unity, rebuilding internal trust and delivering a landslide mandate for Tinubu,” he added.



Also, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu; the APC State Chairman, Olayide Abass; Senators Yunus Akintunde, Sharafadeen Alli, Femi Lanlehin and Ayo Adeseun, as well as Idris Adeoye, urged party members to remain disciplined and united, noting that success in 2027 would depend on cooperation rather than internal rivalry.



The well-attended gathering featured former deputy governors, Iyiola Oladokun and Moses Alake; Senators Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), Yunus Akintunde (Oyo Central) and Sharafadeen Alli (Oyo South); Akeem Adeyemi; former Speaker, Asimiyu Alarape; K.K. Raji; Muraina Ajibola; Prof. Adeolu Akande, and Dr Abisoye Fagade, among other party elders and grassroots mobilisation leaders.



The tour is expected to continue across the remaining federal constituencies in the coming weeks, as the Oyo APC intensifies efforts to strengthen internal cohesion and secure a historic victory for Tinubu and the party in 2027.