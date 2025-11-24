Forum rejects Mutfwang’s alleged bid to join APC

The immediate past Councillors’ Forum of Nigeria, Plateau State chapter, has rejected Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing journalists yesterday at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Jos, the forum’s chairman, Dabit John Dashe, assisted by his secretary, Choji Williams Musho, addressed a press statement issued by a “non-existent and faceless group” claiming to be the Coalition of Concerned Former APC Councillors and Grassroots mobilisers (CFACGM). The group had called on the governor to join the APC.

But Dashe countered: “We view this as a desperate attempt by the governor and his agents to smuggle him into the party through the back door.”

He continued: “We urge the general public to note that this group does not represent the interests of either the former or the present councillors in Plateau State.

“The governor has consistently stated that there is no APC in Plateau State and has no intention of joining a party on the verge of collapse. His recent desperation to join the APC is therefore puzzling.”

Dashe commended Plateau people for “enduring the Mutfwang regime’s maladministration, which has led to suffering, homelessness and job losses.”

He called on the APC leadership, including President Bola Tinubu, National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, state chairman, Rufus Bature, and state leader of the party, Simon Bako Lalong, to reject Mutfwang’s bid to join the APC.

However, a statement from the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Dr Gyang Bere, restated the governor’s resolve to remain with the PDP.