Fubara confirms ₦600bn in Rivers treasury, pledges transparency

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has confirmed that the state’s treasury held about ₦600 billion upon his return to office following the six-month state of emergency.

Speaking at the commissioning of the 14.2-kilometre Obodhi–Ozochi Road in the oil-producing state’s Ahoada East and Ahoada West local government areas, Fubara said more than ₦300 billion had been set aside in the state’s coffers before a period of emergency rule, while a balance of about ₦600 billion was available when he returned to office.

The governor said fiscal discipline and accountability remained central to his leadership, adding that his government would provide detailed evidence of how public funds were being deployed across projects and programmes.

Fubara rejected claims of poor financial management, attributing some of the criticism to his decision to focus on project execution rather than high-profile ceremonial launches. He said several projects with statewide impact were ongoing beyond those already completed or commissioned.

“Every available resource is being applied strictly in the interest of Rivers State and its people,” he said, adding that visible changes across the state reflected responsible governance.

The road project commissioned on Tuesday links communities that officials said had long been neglected. Fubara noted that the project was initiated under his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, during the 2023 general election period, and was later expanded under his administration.

According to the governor, the original plan was extended by an additional 4.2 kilometres, increasing the total length of the road to 14.2 kilometres to meet community needs. He said the expansion was necessary to improve access and maximise the project’s benefits.

Fubara also approved requests from residents for the construction of internal roads within the affected communities, signalling further infrastructure work in the area.

The governor used the event to restate his administration’s commitment to transparency, saying its financial records could withstand scrutiny. He said no impartial assessment would fault the government’s handling of public funds, adding that accountability was being prioritised alongside development.

He also addressed political mobilisation, urging Edison Ehie, a former lawmaker and his former chief of staff, to translate the large turnout at the commissioning ceremony into sustained political support for President Bola Tinubu. Fubara said strong backing would ease the task of the president’s re-election campaign.

The governor said his administration would continue to focus on infrastructure delivery and prudent financial management, insisting that development outcomes, rather than public spectacle, would remain the measure of performance.

Fubara added that his government would make public the details of expenditure and project financing within the promised six-month timeframe, saying this would allow residents to assess how state resources were being used.