Fubara reshuffles cabinet, redeploys Green as Rivers Attorney-General

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has approved a minor reshuffle of the State Executive Council, redeploying Barrister Christopher Green as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Green, who previously served as Commissioner for Sports, was moved to the Ministry of Justice following approval at the last State Executive Council meeting for 2025.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo.

According to the statement, Green will also continue to coordinate the activities of the Ministry of Sports pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner.

The redeployment takes immediate effect and, according to the government, underscores the administration’s commitment to strengthening governance, ensuring continuity in service delivery and optimising the performance of key ministries in the state.

Meanwhile, political observers say the development comes amid heightened tensions in Rivers State following the protracted rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike had recently claimed that his political camp controls the grassroots structures in the state, insisting that no candidate could win an election in Rivers without its consent. He also accused Fubara of reneging on agreements reached during a peace deal brokered in September by President Bola Tinubu.

Reliable sources told The Guardian that part of the agreement was that Fubara would not seek a second term. However, following the governor’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), sources said his recent actions suggest an interest in a second-term bid.

The unfolding developments, analysts warn, may further stoke political tensions in the state.