Gov Yusuf’s planned defection to APC is gross betrayal – NNPP

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has distanced itself from the plan by Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf of Kano State to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Besides, the party reaffirmed its strong loyalty to its national leader and founder of the Kwankwasiyya movement and former governor of Kano State, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Addressing journalists on Monday, State NNPP Chairman, Hon. Hashim Dungurawa, insisted that Yusuf’s plan to defect to the APC was a gross betrayal of the party’s trust and added that Kwankwaso would remain in NNPP.

Dungurawa warned the governor to respect the party’s sanctity and withdraw his political alignment with the APC. He also warned party leadership and members of the NNPP caucus not to sign any document at Government House.

“On behalf of the NNPP in Kano State and at the national level, and of all the segments of this blessed movement—such as CRC/Lafiya Jari/Kano Propa/Kwankwasiyya, our teeming youths and women, and patriotic citizens—I wish to inform you that we are aware of the developments in Kano State concerning some individuals who intend to defect to the APC.

“It is important to make clear that the Kano State party, the national party, and our national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, together with other leaders, do not approve of what is happening. In fact, we did everything within our power to persuade them to be patient and not defect to the APC, because of our responsibility to them and to the people of Kano; however, that has become difficult.

“Therefore, on behalf of all of us collectively, we once again appeal to them, for the sake of Allah and the Prophet, not to leave this party and not to defect to the party that we have opposed and which the masses and other voters have rejected.

“Our hope is that they will remain in this party to help those who are suffering, and to improve education, agriculture, commerce, and other sectors, as provided for in our party’s constitution.

“At this point, I would like to call on no one to have their names mentioned in any document being circulated by mischief-makers.

Finally, we call on all the people of Kano State and the nation at large to continue supporting the NNPP and our leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, in order to achieve success in the upcoming elections,” Dungurawa said.