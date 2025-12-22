NNPP re-elects Ajuji as national chair unopposed

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has elected its national officials, with its National Chairman, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, re-elected unopposed through voice votes at the party’s National Convention held in Abuja.

The convention, which was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), also witnessed the return of Mr. Dipo Olayoku as National Secretary, alongside other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC), all of whom were elected unopposed.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Ajuji pledged that the newly elected leadership under his guidance would work diligently to achieve the objectives of the NNPP, with particular emphasis on securing victory in the 2027 general elections.

He said he accepted, on behalf of the leadership, the responsibility entrusted to them to manage the party’s affairs over the next four years.

He further urged the newly elected national officials to regard their re-election as a call to service, stressing the importance of abiding by the oath of office they had just taken.

Ajuji encouraged party members to keep hope alive and remain committed to pursuing a strong, virile, united, progressive, equitable, prosperous, and decent democratic nation.

“The NNPP’s flag must fly higher and higher at every nook and corner of Nigeria to reassure citizens that a new, better, greater and prosperous Nigeria is possible, as obtainable in Kano State under the NNPP-led government of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.”

He said the party had been repositioned, restructured, and strengthened as a major stakeholder in Nigeria’s democratic process, adding that the country deserved a fresh start and a new deal, which the NNPP was prepared to offer.

Ajuji disclosed that the party had successfully held rancour-free congresses at the ward, local government, state, and zonal levels.

He congratulated newly elected officers at all levels and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them, stressing that mass membership mobilisation remained key to the party’s growth.

The National Leader of the NNPP and former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, congratulated the newly elected national executive members and urged them to remain disciplined and loyal to the party.

He said the performance of the NNPP-led government in Kano State was a demonstration of what Nigerians should expect in 2027 if the party is elected into power.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State described the national convention as a defining moment and a reflection of the NNPP’s future, urging the new leaders to promote unity, fairness and inclusivity.

The Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee, Mr. Bala Mohammed, said the convention was convened to ratify the decisions of the NEC and elect new national officials in line with the party’s constitution.

He noted that over the past four years, the NNPP had recorded remarkable achievements, reflecting the collective commitment, resilience and belief of members in the ideals of the party.

Also speaking, the National Adviser of the party, Mr. Magaji Ibrahim, cautioned members against rumours of division, insisting that the NNPP remained united under the leadership of Senator Kwankwaso.

List of NNPP National Officials Elected at the Convention, National Working Committee / Key National Officers Dr. Ahmed Ajuji – National Chairman; Alhaji Abba Kawu – Deputy National Chairman (North); Prince Onu Nwaze – Deputy National Chairman (South); Mr. Dipo Olayoku – National Secretary; Barr. Ibrahim Garba Muhammad – Deputy National Secretary.

Hon. Bala Y. Mohammed – National Organising Secretary; Barr. Oladipo Johnson – National Publicity Secretary; Ahmed Balewa – National Treasurer; Rev. Akpan Victor Ekan – National Financial Secretary Dr. Maryam Yasin – National Woman Leader; Muhammad Auwal Musa – National Youth Leader.

Others are Magaji Ibrahim (SAN) – National Legal Adviser; Mustapha Aikasim Danhaja – National Welfare Secretary; Engr. Sadiq Abubakar – National Auditor; Bashir Muhammed Abacha – National Liaison Officer; National Vice Chairmen (Zonal); Shehu M. Bello – NVC, North-West; Sen. Abubakar Abdulrahman – NVC, North-Central; Dr. Stanley Ijeh – NVC, North-East; HFH Ademola Ayoade – NVC, South-South; Chief Collins Onuoha – NVC, South-West; Abdulrahman Auwal – NVC, South-East.

Other National Officers, Hon. Moses Okoh – Deputy National Organising Secretary Hon. Solape Olatubosun – Deputy National Woman Leader; Mr. Fredrick Mbasi – Deputy National Youth Leader CIhidiobi Jenny – Deputy National Youth Leader II, Hon. Fatai Batola – Deputy National Welfare Secretary.

Capt. Bush Adomson – Deputy National Auditor Alhaji Saleh Bade – Deputy National Financial Secretary; Chubisi Mbah Emmanuel – Deputy National Treasurer Barr. Mike Ogienomho Imakhu – Deputy National Legal Adviser; Dalhatu Isa Ibrahim – Deputy National Publicity Secretary; Halima Dongoyaro – Deputy Representative, Corporate Bodies

Ex-Officio Members.

And, Hon. Magandi Ibrahim – Ex-Officio, North-West; Tanko Yakubu – Ex-Officio, North-East; Barrister Robert Hon – Ex-Officio, North-Central Chief Anele Clement – Ex-Officio, South-South, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnahasi – Ex-Officio, South-East; Olowokakoko Clement – Ex-Officio, South-West.