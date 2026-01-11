Group condemns Kwankwaso’s alleged interference in Kano govt probes

The Kano People’s Rights Alliance (KPRA) has condemned former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, over alleged attempts to interfere in corruption investigations being carried out by the current state government.

The group said recent developments have exposed what it described as Kwankwaso’s persistent efforts to undermine the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, allegedly in a bid to protect personal interests at the expense of the people of Kano State.

In a statement by its chairman, Maikano Danlami, the KPRA accused the former governor of seeking to influence ongoing investigations into contracts allegedly linked to his nephew, Musa Garba, the owner of Novomed Pharmaceuticals.

The KPRA called on Kwankwaso to desist from what it described as interference in the affairs of the state government.

Danlami said, “It has come to our attention that Kwankwaso has been attempting to exert undue influence on the current administration led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, particularly regarding the scandal involving his nephew, Musa Garba, who is the owner of Novomed Pharmaceuticals.

“Allegations have emerged that Garba secured a lucrative contract worth N440 million to supply drugs, a contract that is now under scrutiny by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

“This inquiry was initiated following credible claims of a drug contract scam that has raised serious concerns about transparency and accountability within our state’s procurement processes.

“The gravity of this situation is further compounded by the discovery of additional irregularities, including a borehole water repairs contract valued at approximately N660 million. Such revelations not only tarnish the reputation of our state but also underscore a systemic issue of corruption that has plagued governance in Kano for far too long.

“It is imperative that these matters are thoroughly investigated and that those found culpable are held accountable. Kwankwaso’s disagreements with Governor Yusuf began when the latter publicly denied any knowledge of the controversial contracts.”

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf, through a joint statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, and the Director General of Media and Publicity, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparency and due process.

The statement said the governor had directed the Executive Chairman of the PCACC to immediately investigate the allegations, stressing that the action underscored his resolve to uphold the rule of law and protect the interests of the people of Kano State.

Danlami, however, alleged that instead of respecting the authority of the sitting governor and the democratic process, Kwankwaso had intensified efforts to manipulate the situation.

Danlami added, “Reports indicate that he is now fighting tooth and nail to maintain control over state resources, particularly as Governor Yusuf contemplates leaving the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

This manoeuvring not only jeopardises the integrity of the current administration but also threatens the very fabric of democracy in Kano State.

“The KPRA vehemently condemns Kwankwaso’s actions and calls upon him to cease his attempts to undermine the legitimate government of Kano State. It is time for Kwankwaso to recognise that his tenure has ended and that the people of Kano deserve a government that prioritises their needs over personal ambitions.

“His continued interference is not only a disservice to the citizens of Kano but also a betrayal of the trust placed in him during his time in office.”

The group urged residents of the state to remain vigilant and to support the Yusuf administration in its anti-corruption drive, adding that, “The fight against corruption is not the responsibility of the government alone; it requires the active participation of every citizen. We must collectively demand transparency in governance and hold our leaders accountable for their actions.

“As we move forward, the KPRA will continue to advocate for the rights of the people of Kano, ensuring that their voices are heard and their interests are protected. We will not be intimidated by those who seek to exploit our resources for personal gain. Together, we can build a Kano State that is free from corruption and dedicated to the welfare of its citizens.”

He called upon all stakeholders, including civil society organisations, the media, and the general public, to join us in our quest for accountability and good governance.