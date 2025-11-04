Group hails court order on proposed PDP convention

An Abuja-based non-governmental organisation, Justice and Fairness for All (JAFFA), has commended the judgment of Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that it was in line with the provisions of the law and the Electoral Act.

Speaking on the matter, the President of the group, George Nwanga, said the group waited for the release of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment, which has been published in different national dailies, to arrive at its conclusion.

He condemned and berated those who hurriedly and emotionally criticised and condemned the judgment in the media, thereby misleading and misinforming people even without seeing, reading or assessing CTC, which is now a public document in many national dailies.

Nwanga further advised people, especially public affairs analysts and lawyers, to always strive to obtain and cross-check the CTCs of court judgments before commending or condemning them, saying that such hasty and uninformed dissection of court judgments without perusing the CTCs could be misleading and destructive to the rule of law and democracy.