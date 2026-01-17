Imo APC stalwart calls for integrity in politics, survives assassination attempt

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State and estate mogul, Success Akagburuonye, has urged politicians and businessmen to respect agreements and conduct politics with the fear of God.

Akagburuonye made the call while hosting the Owerri Senatorial Zone Council of Elders at his country home in Ogbor-Uvuru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, as part of the elders’ consultations to select an acceptable governorship candidate from the zone.

Speaking to some journalists after the Zonal consultation, Akagburuonye, who is positioning himself as one of the APC’s prospective candidates, narrated his miraculous escape from hired assassins, who had laid siege along the Owerri Airport Road, and his ancestral home.

“Unfortunately for them, security intelligence uncovered the plot, leading to the arrest of some suspects. I cannot disclose the location of their detention to avoid compromising ongoing investigations by the security personnel,” he said.

Akagburuonye, who is also the convener of ‘Hope Rising for Imolites,’ disclosed that intelligence reports have revealed the alleged sponsor of the arrested suspects.

“I have no reason to doubt the preliminary findings of the security’s snippets, as the alleged sponsor of the arrested suspects has previously crossed my path and has, through various guises, attempted to deprive me of my landed properties in Abuja,” he said. He added that the alleged sponsor has employed “toxic and unlawful” means to confiscate some of his plots of land in Abuja.

“However, the case is currently before an Appeal Court, Abuja, and he is now masterminding my elimination because of my hard won properties,” Akagburuonye stressed.