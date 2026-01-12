APC digital registration exercise captures over two million members so far

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that more than two million members have been digitally registered and verified nationwide, less than a week after the start of its nationwide membership revalidation exercise.

The disclosure was made on Monday in Abuja by the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, during a press conference following a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) with state coordinators overseeing the exercise.

Basiru said the meeting was jointly presided over by the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, alongside the Chairman of the APC State Chairmen Forum, Mr. Cornelius Ojelabi, and other party chieftains from across the country.

According to the APC scribe, data remains central to the party’s operational efficiency, particularly in driving effective mobilisation, organisation and consultation.

Despite several states yet to commence full-scale registration, Basiru disclosed that the party has already made remarkable progress.

“As of today, just one week into the exercise, we have over two million Nigerians digitally verified, complete with their names and voter identification numbers. By next week, we expect the figure to rise to between eight and nine million members, by the grace of God,” he said.

He explained that the digital registration process captures comprehensive demographic information, including gender, occupation and age, while ensuring data integrity through linkage to members’ phone numbers and voter identification numbers.

Addressing concerns over accessibility in conflict-prone or hard-to-reach areas, Basiru said manual registration would be conducted where necessary, with such data uploaded once internet access becomes available.

“No APC member will be excluded due to insecurity or poor network access. We have deployed multiple registration personnel across wards nationwide to ensure inclusiveness,” he assured.

In response to allegations of exclusion arising from internal party factions, Basiru dismissed the claims, stressing that all members and groups are free to participate in the registration exercise, in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s leader.

“No faction is being legitimised or disallowed. Registration is open to everyone who meets the requirements. Contestation comes later,” he stated.

The National Secretary declined to provide a state-by-state breakdown of registered members, describing such information as internal party data, but reaffirmed that the APC remains a pan-Nigerian party with strong presence across all regions.

Basiru concluded by commending party stakeholders at the state level for their time, energy and resources devoted to the success of the exercise, adding that the challenges identified during the process were already being addressed.