Jang denies calling for Muftwang’s resignation

Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, has denied reports in some print and online media that are attempting to portray him as calling on Governor Caleb Mutfwang to resign following his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a press statement on Monday by the Media Consultant to Senator Jang, Comrade Clinton Garuba.

“For clarity, Senator Jang’s remarks were quoted out of context. At no time during the PDP stakeholders’ meeting did he call for Governor Mutfwang’s resignation.

“Rather, he criticised politicians for leaving their parties to join others.

“The former governor, therefore, calls on the people of Plateau State to disregard the report and continue supporting Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who continues to lead the state under the people’s mandate”, Garuba stated.

During the stakeholders’ meeting last Friday evening, Jang, while addressing the party faithful, said that PDP is the only party that is very strong.

He said that other parties had come and gone, while PDP remains a solid political platform.

Without mentioning anybody’s name, Jang said that he had gone round the world and discovered that only in Nigeria would someone carry his mandate to another party platform.

Such people, according to him, should resign so that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct a fresh election.

In other news, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has assured Nigerians that the country’s future is very bright, and that realising this will require the collective effort of all.

Mutfwang spoke yesterday at the opening ceremony of the 2026 National Youth Service Corps Annual Management Conference, held at Crispan Hotel, Jos, Plateau State.

Represented by his Deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo, the governor said that since the NYSC was established mainly as an interventionist programme to promote national unity and integration in the wake of the nation’s 30-month civil war, the scheme has grown to assume a strategic role in national life and in the nation’s stride towards development.

According to Mutfwang, the assertion gains credence when considered in light of the scheme’s tangible impact in education, health, rural infrastructure development, sports, and the provision of gainful employment for corps members through skills acquisition and entrepreneurship training, among others.

He commended the managers of the scheme for keeping faith with the dreams of its founding father, General Yakubu Gowon, and for sustaining the tempo as “the leading light of youth organisation in Africa”.Given the intangible transformational work the scheme is doing through the corps members, he noted, it gives assurance that the nation has a future and that the youth are on a steady path.

The governor said that NYSC’s deliberate and concerted efforts to address the challenge of graduate youth unemployment through skills training for corps members, to empower them for self-employment and wealth creation, are yielding results.

As part of his administration’s commitment to youth development, he pointed out that he personally visited the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Mangu, in 2025, where he gave an immediate directive for renovation work to commence and for the remaining portions to be completed.