Jonah Jang denies plans to dump PDP for APC

Rumours suggesting that the former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah David Jang, is considering a move to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or that he is aware of any plan by Governor Caleb Mutfwang to decamp are baseless.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, in Jos.

Stating clearly and unequivocally, Garuba said that Jang remains a committed, loyal and unwavering member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “His political convictions have not changed, and there is no contemplation whatsoever of defecting to the APC or any other political platform. The former governor is not aware of any plan, real or imagined, by Governor Caleb Mutfwang to leave the PDP.

“Any such insinuations exist only in the imaginations of those eager to sow confusion, tension, and mistrust within the political space in Plateau State. Rumour-mongers are advised to desist.”

The statement added that any repeated attempt to drag Jang’s name into speculative political narratives is unnecessary, misleading and entirely without basis.

“Da Jonah David Jang remains focused on supporting the stability of the PDP, strengthening democratic institutions, and encouraging unity among stakeholders and citizens of Plateau State.

“We urge the public, party faithful, and the media to disregard these baseless reports and continue to promote accuracy and responsible political discourse,” the statement added.