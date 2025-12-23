Kogi commissioner boosts Tinubu/Ododo 2027 campaigns with cash support, empowerment

The Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Kogi State, Chief Asiwaju Asiru Idris, has boosted Tinubu/Ododo 2027 campaigns with cash awards and massive empowerment to communities in the state.

The commissioner, who used his birthday ceremony to boost Tinubu/Ododo 2027 campaign, said the gesture was his support for continuity and consolidation of good governance in Kogi State.

The celebrant said his inauguration of the Tinubu/Ododo 2027 Continuity Support Group formed a strong political statement, signalling robust grassroots endorsement for the continuity of the progressive leadership and reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

“I have seen the transformation and positive impact made by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo since they came to power in 2023, hence I decided to reciprocate their efforts by launching their continuity campaign in my immediate community with these empowerments”

The empowerment included disbursing ₦50,000 each to hundreds of beneficiaries across the six wards in the southern axis of Yagba East Local Government Area to stimulate small-scale economic activities and improve livelihoods.

A major highlight of the empowerment programme was the disbursement of ₦50,000 each to hundreds of beneficiaries across the six (6) wards in the southern axis of Yagba East Local Government Area. The beneficiaries, carefully drawn from grassroots supporters, artisans, traders, youths, and vulnerable individuals, received the cash support to stimulate small-scale economic activities and improve household livelihoods.

Idris also presented ₦250,000 each to 35 business entrepreneurs in Yagba East to boost small and medium-scale enterprises; ₦15 million to APC Party Executives at the Ward and Local Government levels; and ₦1 million each to five APC Women Leaders, totalling ₦5 million, in recognition of their commitment and leadership.

He also gave out a bus to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Yagba East Chapter, four cars to loyal party stakeholders, and 10 motorcycles to enhance grassroots mobilisation.

Other empowerment items distributed included deep freezers, power generators, clippers, hair dryers, and sewing machines.

Other essential items of empowerment included foodstuffs, clothing and bags of rice,

Stakeholders at the event described Chief Mukadam Asiwaju Asiru Idris FCA as a leader whose celebrations consistently translate into tangible benefits for the people—combining infrastructure development, economic empowerment, party unity, and social welfare.