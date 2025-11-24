Kogi Kwankwasiyya supporters extol Abubakar Audu’s leadership virtues

Dozens of supporters of the national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in Kogi State, have paid glowing tributes to the late former governor, Prince Abubakar Audu, extolling his selfless and people-focused leadership 10 years after his passing.

Led by Hon. Hussein Umar Eniji, the delegation from Dekina and Bassa Local Government Areas said Audu’s legacy remains a benchmark for good governance, urging state leaders to emulate his visionary, service-driven leadership style.

The group, under the banner of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, joined dignitaries, political leaders, associates and admirers in Ogbonicha yesterday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Prince Audu’s death.

The solemn gathering honoured a leader whose contributions to education, infrastructure and social development continue to shape Kogi’s political landscape.

For the Kwankwasiyya supporters, the visit was more than symbolic—it was a reaffirmation of shared values. They described Audu as a transformational leader whose principles mirror the ideals of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and its national leader.

“Prince Audu’s leadership went beyond policies—it was a philosophy rooted in service, integrity and tangible impact on citizens’ lives,” Eniji said. “Our presence today is a tribute to a man whose principles still guide us and whose example reminds every leader that governance is about serving people, not titles.”

The memorial drew attendees from across Kogi and neighbouring states, reflecting the enduring respect for the late governor. A striking display of Kwankwasiyya red caps and banners reinforced the themes of unity, commitment to citizen welfare and sustained advocacy for purposeful leadership.

Describing Audu as a father, mentor and visionary, the group urged public office holders to place the people above politics, noting that true leadership is measured by the depth of positive change leaders bring to society.

The delegation concluded by calling on leaders in Kogi State to remain focused on service, guided by the principles of integrity, humility and development championed by the late Prince Abubakar Audu—values they said will continue to inspire the next generation of public servants.

In other news, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) caucus in the House of Representatives has dismissed speculations that more of its members are preparing to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting they remain firmly loyal to the party’s national leader and former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the Kwankwasiya Movement.

Following an emergency meeting at the National Assembly complex on Thursday, the lawmakers said reports circulating from political opponents were unsettled by the growing influence and cohesion of the NNPP, particularly in Kano State.

Their clarification follows the defection of two NNPP lawmakers—Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin (Kiru/Bebeji) and Hon. Sagir Koki (Kano Municipal)—who formally joined the APC on Thursday.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, spokesperson of the caucus, Hon. Garba Diso, described the rumoured defection of additional NNPP legislators as “baseless and mischievous”, saying members remain united behind the Kwankwasiya ideology.