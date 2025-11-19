Kogi youth give govt 21-day ultimatum to implement LG autonomy

A coalition of youth groups and civil society organisations from Kogi State on Wednesday issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to take concrete steps toward implementing full local government autonomy in line with constitutional provisions.

The groups, led by the Igala Youth Council Worldwide, made the demand at a press conference in Abuja, where they also presented a review of allocation figures for 2024 and part of 2025 for three local government areas, including Dekina, Yagba East and Adavi.

Speaking, President-General of the Igala Youth Council, Onogu Collins, said the analysis of publicly available records showed gaps between allocations received and salary expenditure across the councils.

He said that the observations called for clarification and improved oversight.

On July 11, 2024, the Supreme Court ruled that local governments must receive their allocations directly from the Federation Account, finding the long-standing practice of routing funds through state governments unconstitutional.

In response, the Federal Government constituted an inter-agency panel to oversee the implementation of the ruling. It directed the Central Bank of Nigeria to open individual accounts for each of the 774 local government councils across the country to facilitate direct disbursements.

But the process remains largely unimplemented.

Collins said the organisations were not making allegations but calling for transparency to strengthen grassroots governance.

While calling for an independent audit of all local government allocations in Kogi State from 2024 to date, the group demanded an immediate investigation by the National Assembly, anti-graft agencies and relevant federal oversight agencies

Collins said: “Despite the constitutional provision guaranteeing full autonomy of local government finances by the Federal government, the state government continues to interfere with and control funds meant for local governments.

“We state unequivocally that this is a direct violation of the constitution and gross misconduct, and we demand immediate rectification. We demand full access to statutory funds for local government chairmen, free from executive interference, and we demand that the chairman stop returning local government funds to the state.

“Traditional rulers, labour unions, youth groups, and the media should speak up and defend democracy at the grassroots. We demand to know what the remaining percentage after salaries was used for.

“Let it be clear: Local Government Autonomy is not a privilege — it is a constitutional right. No government has the authority to convert public funds into personal or partisan resources.

“We hereby give a 21-day public notice for concrete steps by the state government to comply with the constitutional provision on local government financial autonomy. Failure to do so will lead to statewide civic action, including peaceful protests, legal intervention, and sustained advocacy.

“The future of Kogi State belongs to its people, not to a few individuals who see public office as a private enterprise. We will not be silenced, and we will not be ignored. We demand justice, accountability, and dignity for our people.”