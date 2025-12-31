Kwankwaso: Nobody succeeds in betrayal

The national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has broken his silence over the worsening crisis besieging the party in Kano State.

Speaking to party supporters at his residence, Kwankwaso expressed disappointment over reports that some party members, including the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, were considering leaving the party but observed that the development did not come to him as a surprise.

In a viral video from the event, Kwankwaso added that history had shown that anyone who betrays the NNPP never ends well politically.“What I am seeing is even beyond what I had expected because I am aware that few, very few of you have decided to cross to the other side. Don’t worry, whoever knows them should advise them,” he said.

Kwankwaso explained that the crowd at the ceremony was clear proof that the NNPP still has strong grassroots support across Kano State, despite moves by some political figures to align with the governor.

“I’m very glad with the turnout today because I didn’t expect to see so many faces here. I thought they would follow the governor’s camp. But I want to remind those who left us that nobody has betrayed us and succeeded,” Kwankwaso added.