NNPP crisis deepens as party expels Kwankwaso-backed state chairman

The State Chairman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano, Hon. Hashim Dungurawa, has been expelled from the party for allegedly fuelling division within the party, now in disarray, and failing to pay party dues, among other offences.

Dungurawa, a strong ally of the founder of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is also accused of denigrating the person and office of the state governor in his recent remarks.

Dungurawa had kicked against the much-anticipated defection of Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), calling on party stakeholders and caucuses to decline endorsing the political realignment.

The embattled Dungurawa also distanced the NNPP from the governor’s intention to join the APC, revealing that such action remained a strong act of betrayal, while reaffirming total vote of confidence in their national leader, Dr Kwankwaso, who he (Dungurawa) claimed was not in support of Governor Yusuf’s new romance with the ruling party.

Discontented with this position, however, the executive members of the NNPP in Gargari Ward, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area, on Monday evening imposed the expulsion of Dungurawa from the party.

The expulsion followed a resolution of the ward executive members, which was endorsed by 27 members. The resolution was led by the ward chairman, Shuaibu Hassan, alongside the secretary, Yahaya Saidu Dungurawa.

In the sack letter cited with the signatures of 27 members, “Dungurawa was removed over allegations of creating divisions within the party, instigating internal crises, failure to pay party dues, and making abusive remarks against the Governor of Kano State.”

The ward chairman, Hassan, described the alleged conduct as unacceptable and detrimental to the image, unity and progress of the NNPP. He added that the action was taken in strict compliance with the party’s constitution, stressing the need to uphold discipline, unity and internal cohesion within the party.

The ward leadership disclosed that copies of the resolution had also been forwarded to the party’s local government, state and national headquarters for necessary action.

“The resolution was also served on the national leader of the party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, for their information and further directives.

“The sack would serve as a deterrent to individuals who misuse party positions and assume they are above party rules and discipline. We further reaffirm our total loyalty to the NNPP national leadership under Senator Kwankwaso and pledge continued support to the Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf,” Hassan said.