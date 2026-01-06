Lagos APC declares e-registration exercise mandatory

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described its ongoing electronic membership registration exercise as a mandatory and strategic reform aimed at strengthening party structure, transparency and internal democracy.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Lagos State APC spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, the party said the e-registration exercise, which commenced on Sunday, would run until the end of January, allowing both existing and prospective members sufficient time to be captured in the party’s digital register.

According to the Lagos APC, the exercise forms part of broader efforts to modernise party administration and align its operations with the demands of contemporary democratic practice.

The party noted that accurate data management and credible membership records were essential for organisational discipline and electoral effectiveness.

The APC explained that the e-registration process is designed to eliminate duplication, impersonation and unverified membership, issues it said have historically undermined cohesion and trust within political organisations.

It added that a verifiable digital register would ensure that all members are properly identified and accounted for.

The party further stated that the initiative provides equal opportunity for both long-standing and new members to be formally recognised within the party structure, describing the process as a step toward reducing gatekeeping and ensuring fairness in internal participation.

Beyond membership administration, the Lagos APC said the exercise would strengthen internal democracy by providing a reliable foundation for future congresses, primaries and leadership selection processes. It stressed that credible internal elections depend on an accurate and transparent membership database.

The party also noted the role of technology in attracting youths, professionals and first-time political participants, noting that digital systems improve efficiency, accessibility and engagement. It said a data-driven membership framework would enhance grassroots mobilisation, campaign planning and communication with party supporters.

According to the statement, the APC believes that a comprehensive digital register will improve its electoral preparedness and reinforce its position as a leading political organisation, while ensuring a closer connection between the party and its base.

The Lagos APC urged all members and stakeholders to participate fully in the exercise within the stipulated period, describing the process as a collective responsibility necessary for the growth and sustainability of the party.

He said, “The e-registration is also a strategic mobilisation symbol. It speaks directly to youths, professionals, and first-time participants who demand efficiency and clarity. By embracing technology, the APC once again proves that it is not trapped in the past but fully aligned with the future of political organisation and engagement.

“Furthermore, a data-driven membership system enhances the party’s electoral readiness and governance capacity. It strengthens grassroots coordination, sharpens campaign strategy, and ensures that the party remains in constant touch with its base. A party that truly knows its members cannot be ambushed at the polls.”