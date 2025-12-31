Lagos APC faults Obi’s defection to ADC, says move politically calculated

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised the formal defection of former presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the move as politically calculated rather than a genuine ideological realignment.

In a statement issued yesterday, the party said Obi’s decision confirmed what it described as a long-anticipated political alignment aimed at challenging the Nigerian state, rather than offering constructive alternatives within the democratic process.

According to the Lagos APC, the defection marked the end of what it called “the pretence of political independence,” arguing that the development revealed a coalition driven by grievances and personal ambition.

The party suggested that the timing and setting of the declaration were deliberate and symbolic, noting that the move did not come as a surprise to close observers of the political landscape.

The APC maintained that Obi’s political history showed a pattern of frequent party switches, which it said undermined claims of principled opposition. It argued that the former Anambra State governor’s latest move reinforced concerns about what it termed “convenience politics,” rather than a commitment to internal democracy or ideological consistency.

The Lagos chapter further accused the ADC of serving as a platform for disparate political interests united mainly by opposition to the ruling party, rather than shared policy ideas. It described the coalition as lacking a clear ideological foundation and driven primarily by electoral ambition.

In the statement, the APC also raised concerns about what it described as the opposition coalition’s silence on issues of national security, particularly terrorism, arguing that political actors seeking national leadership must take clear positions on matters affecting the safety of citizens.

While criticising the opposition, the party defended the APC-led Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu, saying it remained focused on economic stabilisation, institutional reforms and restoring investor confidence. It contrasted this with what it described as opposition reliance on misinformation and pessimism about the country’s challenges.

The Lagos APC reiterated its confidence in the ruling party’s Renewed Hope Agenda, insisting that it remained firmly on course despite political opposition. It expressed optimism that Nigerians would, at the polls, reject what it termed politics of disruption in favour of governance and stability.

It stated: “What has occurred is not political evolution; it is the public activation of a coalition forged in grievance, sustained by falsehood, and animated by an unhealthy appetite for national dislocation.

“The choice of venue for this declaration is also not lost on discerning, pan-Nigerian electorates who understand political coding and symbolism. Nothing about this exercise was accidental; everything was calculated.

“Let us be clear: the ADC has not discovered ideology overnight. It has merely confirmed its true identity as a political scrapyard where rejected ambitions, electoral failures, and serial aspirants converge to rehearse recycled anger. This is not a coalition of ideas; it is a cartel of convenience. It is not about Nigeria; it is about power without responsibility.

“Mr Obi’s entry seals what Nigerians already knew. This so-called coalition was conceived with a sole beneficiary in mind – process be damned, zoning suspended, internal democracy euthanised. The loud pretence of moral purity has collapsed under the weight of naked ambition. The hypocrisy is now official.

“Indeed, Nigerians cannot but wonder when Mr Peter Obi will summon the courage to inform his handful of sympathisers that he has already agreed in principle to serve as a running mate to a pre-determined, perennial presidential candidate, a political factory-reset decision taken even before the coalition’s public unveiling. In this arrangement, consultation is cosmetic, participation is decorative, and ambition is centrally allocated.”