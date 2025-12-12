Lagos APC reaffirms state’s security vision as model for sub-national governance

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the Lagos Security Vision, developed, refined, and consistently implemented over two decades of uninterrupted progressive governance has emerged as a national benchmark for effective sub-national security administration.

This is as the party encouraged other state governments to examine and adapt the Lagos model, noting that Nigeria’s complex security landscape demands a blend of local initiative, national alignment, and leadership that prioritises long-term stability over short-term politics.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, the party stated that at a time when Nigeria faces evolving criminal threats and politically motivated attempts to exploit insecurity, Lagos continues to demonstrate the results of strategic leadership, sustained investment, and institutional continuity.

According to the party, successive administrations from former Governor and now President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu have treated security as a long-term governance priority rather than a matter of political rhetoric.

This, it noted, has enabled Lagos to maintain relative stability, economic resilience, and social cohesion despite being the country’s most densely populated and economically dynamic state.

The APC highlighted the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) as one of the central components of the Lagos Security Vision. Established during the Tinubu administration, the fund has become Nigeria’s most effective sub-national security financing model, providing sustained public-private support for operational equipment, surveillance tools, vehicles, and communication systems for security agencies.

The party also underscored the adoption of technology-driven policing under Governor Sanwo-Olu, citing the deployment of surveillance cameras, digital monitoring systems, and crime-mapping tools that have enabled a shift toward intelligence-led interventions. These innovations, it said, have strengthened the capacity of security agencies to anticipate and deter threats.

Community engagement was identified as another defining element of the state’s security architecture. By integrating traditional institutions, civil society organisations, and community development associations into a coordinated network, the state has broadened intelligence-gathering channels and enhanced public ownership of local security outcomes.

The party further pointed to strategic inter-agency cooperation—among the Police, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Agency, LASTMA, FRSC, and other federal and state units—as a key factor in improving response times and operational coordination. It added that through the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the state has also built a modern emergency-response system capable of handling accidents, disasters, and large-scale incidents with professionalism and speed.

The Lagos APC emphasised that the consistency of the state’s security framework across successive administrations has given Lagos a distinct advantage, particularly as national conversations on state policing continue.

It argued that Lagos already operates an intelligence-driven, complementary structure that can be seamlessly integrated once constitutional reforms are finalised.

These achievements, the party stressed, reflect long-term planning and leadership continuity—from the foundational policies laid by President Tinubu as governor to the ongoing modernisation efforts under Governor Sanwo-Olu in line with global best practices.

While accusing some opposition figures of politicising national security challenges, the Lagos APC maintained that Lagos has opted for a responsible, coordinated, and forward-thinking approach that demonstrates the capacity of sub-national governments to shape their security outcomes.

With the Federal Government implementing broad national security reforms, the party asserted that Lagos remains a reference point for effective collaboration between federal institutions and proactive state-level structures.

