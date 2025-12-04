LP dissolves interim NWC amid leadership challenges

The Labour Party (LP) has officially dissolved its Interim National Working Committee (iNWC), citing prolonged failure to organise primary elections and stem members’ defection.

The announcement, issued by the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), affects the committee led by Esther Nenadi Usman, interim National Chairman, and Darlington Nwaokocha, interim National Secretary.

Chairman of the BoT, S.O.Z. Ejiofor and Secretary, Comrade Mohammed, in a letter stated that the statutory National Executive Council (NEC) would soon convene to appoint new NWC members in accordance with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act 2022.

The move, according to the letter, aims to restore confidence in the party and prepare for effective participation in the 2027 general elections.

The letter, however, highlighted iNWC’s inability to meet its mandated targets to conduct nationwide congresses and elect substantive officers, among others.

The board, therefore, urged the dissolved committee to immediately halt all party activities and hand over all official documents to the Secretary of the BoT.

It, however, emphasised that decisive action was necessary to safeguard the party from further derailment and ensure it remains a credible platform for workers and citizens seeking democratic governance.